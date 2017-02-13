- Our Sites
PBL HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SEASON STAT LEADERS
Points per game PPG/TP
Liberty Jamison 12.46/349
Mackenzie Bruns 6.29/151
Cassidi Nuckols 5.36/150
Ariana Gentzler 4.85/126
Valeree Johnson 4.85/131
Emma Fleming 4.7/127
Madison Grohler 3.89/109
Madi Peden 2.96/71
Emma Stocking 1.00/2
TEAM 43.96/1,231
OPPONENTS 46.39/1,299
Field-goal percentage Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Mackenzie Bruns 39 (46/119)
Ariana Gentzler 38 (45/120)
Emma Fleming 34 (44/129)
Cassidi Nuckols 34 (62/185)
Valeree Johnson 34 (45/134)
Madison Grohler 33 (39/118)
Liberty Jamison 31 (115/371)
Madi Peden 31 (19/62)
Kirra Lantz 25 (1/4)
TEAM 33 (420/1,284)
3-pt. FG pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Valeree Johnson 33 (30/90)
Madi Peden 27 (3/11)
Madison Grohler 26 (9/34)
Liberty Jamison 26 (48/185)
Allie Hitz 17 (1/6)
Emma Fleming 13 (2/15)
TEAM 27 (93/347)
Free-throw percentage Pct. (FTM/FTA)
Emily Adwell 100 (2/2)
Emma Stocking 100 (2/2)
Liberty Jamison 68 (71/105)
Mackenzie Bruns 66 (59/89)
Emma Fleming 65 (37/57)
Madi Peden 56 (30/54)
Allie Hitz 50 (2/4)
Cassidi Nuckols 43 (26/60)
Madison Grohler 42 (22/52)
Ariana Gentzler 42 (36/86)
Valeree Johnson 37 (11/30)
TEAM 54 (298/550)
Rebounds per game RPG/TR
Ariana Gentzler 6.88/179
Cassidi Nuckols 6/168
Mackenzie Bruns 4.21/101
Liberty Jamison 3.5/98
Emma Fleming 3.22/87
Emma Stocking 2.5/5
Valeree Johnson 2.22/60
Madison Grohler 2.07/58
Madi Peden 1.88/45
TEAM 30.04/841
Assists per game APG/TA
Mackenzie Bruns 1.71/41
Liberty Jamison 1.64/46
Valeree Johnson 1.56/42
Emma Fleming 1.48/40
Madi Peden 1.04/24
TEAM 8.39/35
Steals per game SPG/TS
Liberty Jamison 3.36/94
Mackenzie Bruns 1.75/42
Cassidi Nuckols 1.29/36
Ariana Gentzler 1.27/33
TEAM 10.07/282
Blocks Total blocks
Emma Fleming 1
TEAM 1
NOTE: Stats are incomplete. Two games have not been taken into account as of Monday.
