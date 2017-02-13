Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Girls' Basketball

PBL girls basketball season stats (Feb.13, 2017)

Mon, 02/13/2017 - 8:07pm | The Ford County Record

PBL HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SEASON STAT LEADERS

Points per game               PPG/TP

Liberty Jamison                                12.46/349

Mackenzie Bruns        6.29/151

Cassidi Nuckols                                5.36/150

Ariana Gentzler    4.85/126

Valeree Johnson              4.85/131

Emma Fleming                  4.7/127

Madison Grohler              3.89/109

Madi Peden                       2.96/71

Emma Stocking                        1.00/2

TEAM                                    43.96/1,231

OPPONENTS                      46.39/1,299

Field-goal percentage   Pct. (FGM/FGA)

Mackenzie Bruns     39 (46/119)

Ariana Gentzler                                38 (45/120)

Emma Fleming                  34 (44/129)

Cassidi Nuckols    34 (62/185)

Valeree Johnson              34 (45/134)

Madison Grohler              33 (39/118)

Liberty Jamison                            31 (115/371)

Madi Peden                       31 (19/62)

Kirra Lantz                           25 (1/4)

TEAM                                    33 (420/1,284)

3-pt. FG pct.                       Pct. (FGM/FGA)

Valeree Johnson              33 (30/90)

Madi Peden                       27 (3/11)

Madison Grohler              26 (9/34)

Liberty Jamison                                26 (48/185)

Allie Hitz                             17 (1/6)

Emma Fleming                  13 (2/15)

TEAM                                    27 (93/347)

Free-throw percentage                Pct. (FTM/FTA)

Emily Adwell                     100 (2/2)

Emma Stocking                                    100 (2/2)

Liberty Jamison                                68 (71/105)

Mackenzie Bruns             66 (59/89)

Emma Fleming                  65 (37/57)

Madi Peden                       56 (30/54)

Allie Hitz                             50 (2/4)

Cassidi Nuckols                                43 (26/60)

Madison Grohler              42 (22/52)

Ariana Gentzler                                42 (36/86)

Valeree Johnson              37 (11/30)

TEAM                                    54 (298/550)

Rebounds per game       RPG/TR

Ariana Gentzler                                6.88/179

Cassidi Nuckols                                6/168

Mackenzie Bruns             4.21/101

Liberty Jamison                                3.5/98

Emma Fleming                  3.22/87

Emma Stocking    2.5/5

Valeree Johnson              2.22/60

Madison Grohler              2.07/58

Madi Peden                       1.88/45

TEAM                                    30.04/841

Assists per game              APG/TA

Mackenzie Bruns    1.71/41

Liberty Jamison                                1.64/46

Valeree Johnson    1.56/42

Emma Fleming    1.48/40

Madi Peden        1.04/24

TEAM                                    8.39/35

Steals per game                               SPG/TS

Liberty Jamison                                3.36/94

Mackenzie Bruns             1.75/42

Cassidi Nuckols    1.29/36

Ariana Gentzler                                1.27/33

TEAM                                    10.07/282

Blocks                                   Total blocks

Emma Fleming                  1

TEAM                                    1

NOTE: Stats are incomplete. Two games have not been taken into account as of Monday.

