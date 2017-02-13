PBL HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SEASON STAT LEADERS

Points per game PPG/TP

Liberty Jamison 12.46/349

Mackenzie Bruns 6.29/151

Cassidi Nuckols 5.36/150

Ariana Gentzler 4.85/126

Valeree Johnson 4.85/131

Emma Fleming 4.7/127

Madison Grohler 3.89/109

Madi Peden 2.96/71

Emma Stocking 1.00/2

TEAM 43.96/1,231

OPPONENTS 46.39/1,299

Field-goal percentage Pct. (FGM/FGA)

Mackenzie Bruns 39 (46/119)

Ariana Gentzler 38 (45/120)

Emma Fleming 34 (44/129)

Cassidi Nuckols 34 (62/185)

Valeree Johnson 34 (45/134)

Madison Grohler 33 (39/118)

Liberty Jamison 31 (115/371)

Madi Peden 31 (19/62)

Kirra Lantz 25 (1/4)

TEAM 33 (420/1,284)

3-pt. FG pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)

Valeree Johnson 33 (30/90)

Madi Peden 27 (3/11)

Madison Grohler 26 (9/34)

Liberty Jamison 26 (48/185)

Allie Hitz 17 (1/6)

Emma Fleming 13 (2/15)

TEAM 27 (93/347)

Free-throw percentage Pct. (FTM/FTA)

Emily Adwell 100 (2/2)

Emma Stocking 100 (2/2)

Liberty Jamison 68 (71/105)

Mackenzie Bruns 66 (59/89)

Emma Fleming 65 (37/57)

Madi Peden 56 (30/54)

Allie Hitz 50 (2/4)

Cassidi Nuckols 43 (26/60)

Madison Grohler 42 (22/52)

Ariana Gentzler 42 (36/86)

Valeree Johnson 37 (11/30)

TEAM 54 (298/550)

Rebounds per game RPG/TR

Ariana Gentzler 6.88/179

Cassidi Nuckols 6/168

Mackenzie Bruns 4.21/101

Liberty Jamison 3.5/98

Emma Fleming 3.22/87

Emma Stocking 2.5/5

Valeree Johnson 2.22/60

Madison Grohler 2.07/58

Madi Peden 1.88/45

TEAM 30.04/841

Assists per game APG/TA

Mackenzie Bruns 1.71/41

Liberty Jamison 1.64/46

Valeree Johnson 1.56/42

Emma Fleming 1.48/40

Madi Peden 1.04/24

TEAM 8.39/35

Steals per game SPG/TS

Liberty Jamison 3.36/94

Mackenzie Bruns 1.75/42

Cassidi Nuckols 1.29/36

Ariana Gentzler 1.27/33

TEAM 10.07/282

Blocks Total blocks

Emma Fleming 1

TEAM 1

NOTE: Stats are incomplete. Two games have not been taken into account as of Monday.