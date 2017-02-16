PBL High School girls basketball final season stats

- Our Sites
PBL HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS FINAL SEASON STAT LEADERS
Points per game PPG/TP
Liberty Jamison 12.33/370
Mackenzie Bruns 5.96/155
Cassidi Nuckols 5.27/158
Ariana Gentzler 4.96/139
Valeree Johnson 4.72/137
Emma Fleming 4.59/133
Madison Grohler 3.83/115
Madi Peden 3.19/83
Emma Stocking 1.00/2
TEAM 43.57/1,307
OPPONENTS 45.9/1,377
Field-goal percentage Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Mackenzie Bruns 38 (47/124)
Ariana Gentzler 38 (48/127)
Emma Fleming 34 (47/135)
Cassidi Nuckols 34 (65/193)
Madison Grohler 34 (42/124)
Valeree Johnson 33 (47/142)
Liberty Jamison 31 (123/402)
Madi Peden 30 (21/70)
Kirra Lantz 25 (1/4)
TEAM 33 (444/1,361)
3-pt. FG pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Valeree Johnson 33 (31/96)
Madi Peden 27 (4/15)
Madison Grohler 26 (9/34)
Liberty Jamison 26 (51/199)
Emma Fleming 18 (3/17)
Allie Hitz 17 (1/6)
TEAM 27 (99/373)
Free-throw percentage Pct. (FTM/FTA)
Emily Adwell 100 (2/2)
Emma Stocking 100 (2/2)
Liberty Jamison 67 (73/109)
Mackenzie Bruns 66 (61/93)
Emma Fleming 64 (38/59)
Madi Peden 60 (37/62)
Allie Hitz 50 (2/4)
Cassidi Nuckols 44 (28/64)
Ariana Gentzler 43 (43/101)
Madison Grohler 42 (22/52)
Valeree Johnson 35 (12/34)
TEAM 54 (320/591)
Rebounds per game RPG/TR
Ariana Gentzler 7.21/202
Cassidi Nuckols 5.9/177
Mackenzie Bruns 4.12/107
Emma Fleming 3.59/104
Liberty Jamison 3.5/105
Emma Stocking 2.5/5
Valeree Johnson 2.21/64
Madi Peden 1.96/51
Madison Grohler 1.93/58
TEAM 30.03/901
Assists per game APG/TA
Mackenzie Bruns 1.77/46
Liberty Jamison 1.63/49
Valeree Johnson 1.59/46
Emma Fleming 1.45/42
Madi Peden 1.00/26
TEAM 8.4/252
Steals per game SPG/TS
Liberty Jamison 3.33/100
Mackenzie Bruns 1.65/43
Cassidi Nuckols 1.27/38
Ariana Gentzler 1.18/33
TEAM 9.87/296
Blocks Total blocks
Emma Fleming 1
TEAM 1
