PBL High School girls basketball final season stats

Thu, 02/16/2017 - 12:45pm | The Ford County Record

PBL HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS FINAL SEASON STAT LEADERS

Points per game               PPG/TP

Liberty Jamison                                12.33/370

Mackenzie Bruns        5.96/155

Cassidi Nuckols                                5.27/158

Ariana Gentzler    4.96/139

Valeree Johnson              4.72/137

Emma Fleming                  4.59/133

Madison Grohler              3.83/115

Madi Peden                       3.19/83

Emma Stocking                        1.00/2

TEAM                                    43.57/1,307

OPPONENTS                      45.9/1,377

Field-goal percentage   Pct. (FGM/FGA)

Mackenzie Bruns     38 (47/124)

Ariana Gentzler                                38 (48/127)

Emma Fleming                  34 (47/135)

Cassidi Nuckols    34 (65/193)

Madison Grohler              34 (42/124)

Valeree Johnson              33 (47/142)

Liberty Jamison                            31 (123/402)

Madi Peden                       30 (21/70)

Kirra Lantz                           25 (1/4)

TEAM                                    33 (444/1,361)

3-pt. FG pct.                       Pct. (FGM/FGA)

Valeree Johnson              33 (31/96)

Madi Peden                       27 (4/15)

Madison Grohler              26 (9/34)

Liberty Jamison                                26 (51/199)

Emma Fleming                  18 (3/17)

Allie Hitz                             17 (1/6)

TEAM                                    27 (99/373)

Free-throw percentage                Pct. (FTM/FTA)

Emily Adwell                     100 (2/2)

Emma Stocking                                    100 (2/2)

Liberty Jamison                                67 (73/109)

Mackenzie Bruns             66 (61/93)

Emma Fleming                  64 (38/59)

Madi Peden                       60 (37/62)

Allie Hitz                             50 (2/4)

Cassidi Nuckols                                44 (28/64)

Ariana Gentzler                                43 (43/101)

Madison Grohler              42 (22/52)

Valeree Johnson              35 (12/34)

TEAM                                    54 (320/591)

Rebounds per game       RPG/TR

Ariana Gentzler                                7.21/202

Cassidi Nuckols                                5.9/177

Mackenzie Bruns             4.12/107

Emma Fleming                  3.59/104

Liberty Jamison                                3.5/105

Emma Stocking    2.5/5

Valeree Johnson              2.21/64

Madi Peden                       1.96/51

Madison Grohler              1.93/58

TEAM                                    30.03/901

Assists per game              APG/TA

Mackenzie Bruns    1.77/46

Liberty Jamison                                1.63/49

Valeree Johnson    1.59/46

Emma Fleming    1.45/42

Madi Peden        1.00/26

TEAM                                    8.4/252

Steals per game                               SPG/TS

Liberty Jamison                                3.33/100

Mackenzie Bruns             1.65/43

Cassidi Nuckols    1.27/38

Ariana Gentzler                                1.18/33

TEAM                                    9.87/296

Blocks                                   Total blocks

Emma Fleming                  1

TEAM                                    1

