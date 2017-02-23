PBL girls basketball player Liberty Jamison participates in IHSA Three-Point Showdown's state preliminaries

PBL's Liberty Jamison made five 3-pointers Thursday at the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown's state preliminary round at Redbird Arena in Normal.

NORMAL — Junior Liberty Jamison became the second participant in the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown’s state tournament in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball program’s history on Thursday.

Jamison made five 3-pointers in the preliminary round at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena.

Sherrard’s Faith Anderson and Carthage Illini West’s Baylee Clampitt each made 10 3-pointers to grab two of the four final-round qualifying spots.

Elyce Knudsen of Tolono Unity, Madisyn Fischer of Peoria Christian, Jaylin Haley of Sesser Valier and Hunter Galassi of Spring Valley Hall each made nine 3-pointers to force a tiebreaker. Knudsen, Fischer and Haley each made three treys in the first tiebreaker to force another overtime round while Galassi made one 3-pointer.

Knudsen made six 3-pointers and Fisher made five treys in the second tiebreaker to qualify for the final round — which will take place at approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday — while Haley made four 3-pointers.

Jamison was one of 32 Class 2A state-preliminary participants in the IHSA Three-Point Showdown, and one of eight shooters in group one.

Anderson, Clampitt and Fischer were each in group one as well along with Lexi DeVries of Byron (eight 3-pointers made), Gabrielle Kreykes of Lansing Illiana Christian (eight), Cheyenne Slager of Palos Heights Chicago Christian (seven), Lillianna Rangel of River Grove Guerin (two).

Group two consisted of Knudsen and Haley along with Madison Kirby of Salt Fork (eight), Taylor Snow of Greenville (eight), Tristen Six of Warrensburg-Latham (six), JaeLynn Riggleman of Casey-Westfield (four), Mackenzie McCormick of Williamsville (four) and Kaylee Knell of Villa Grove (two).

Group three consisted of Jordyn Strube of Elmhurst Timothy Christian (eight), Olivia Shipman of Newton (eight), Mallory Hillman of Rock Island Alleman (seven), Brooklyn Krueger of Carthage Illini West (seven), Cali Wright of West Frankfort (five), Tessa Leman of Eureka (four), Lily Weaver of Chicago Latin (three) and Keiara Stallworth of Chicago Latin (two).

Group four consisted of Galassi along with Kelsey Krutsinger of Flora (eight), Thea Mauck of Peru St. Bede (seven), Olivia Lambrigtsen of Oregon (six), Megan Beery of West Frankfort (five), Josie Graffeo of Peotone (five), Micah Tapscott of Athens (four) and Molly Murray of Des Plaines Willows Academy (three).



Class 2A girls

THREE-POINT SHOWDOWN

At Redbird Arena, Normal

Group 1

Faith Anderson (Sherrard) 10*, Baylee Clampitt (Carthage Illini West) 10*, Madison Fischer (Peoria Christian) 9 (3-5)*, Lexi DeVries (Byron) 8, Gabrielle Kreykes (Lansing Illiana Christian) 8, Cheyenne Slager (Palos Heights Chicago Christian) 7, Liberty Jamison (PBL) 5, Lilliana Rangel (River Grove Guerin) 2.

Group 2

Elyce Knudsen (Tolono Unity) 9 (3-6)*, Jaylin Haley (Sesser Valier) 9 (3-4), Madison Kirby (Salt Fork) 8, Taylor Snow (Greenville) 8, Tristen Six (Warrensburg-Latham) 6, JaeLynn Riggleman (Casey-Westfield) 4, Mackenzie McCormick (Williamsville) 4, Kaylee Knell (Villa Grove) 2.

Group 3

Jordyn Strube (Elmhurst Timothy Christian) 8, Olivia Shipman (Newton) 8, Mallory Hillman (Rock Island Alleman) 7, Brooklyn Krueger (Carthage Illini West) 7, Cali Wright (West Frankfort) 5, Tessa Leman (Eureka) 4, Lily Weaver (Chicago Latin) 3, Keiara Stallworth (Chicago Latin) 2.

Group 4

Hunter Galassi (Spring Valley Hall) 9 (1), Kelsey Krutsinger (Flora) 8, Thea Mauck (Peru St. Bede) 7, Olivia Lambrigtsen (Oregon) 6, Josie Graffeo (Peotone) 5, Megan Beery (West Frankfort) 5, Micah Tapscott (Athens) 4, Molly Murray (Des Plaines Willows Academy) 3.

— advanced to final round