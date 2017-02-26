PBL girls basketball player Liberty Jamison named as special mention for Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's Class 1A/2A all-state team

PAXTON -- Liberty Jamison of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team was selected as a Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state special mention. Jamison finished the season averaging 12.3 points per game, making 31 percent (123-for-402) of her shots from the floor -- including 26 percent (51-for-199) from 3-point range -- and 67 percent (73-for-109) of her free-throw attempts.She also averaged 3.3 steals, 1.63 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. IBCA Class 1A-2AALL-STATE TEAMFirst teamTessa Leman (Eureka), Lauren Shanks (Bloomington Central Catholic).Second teamBailey Coffman (Bloomington Central Catholic), Grace Schroeder (Iroquois West), Natalie Bardwell (Eureka), Amber Tomlin (Heyworth).Special mentionRachel Quaritsch (Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland), Rachel Dawson (Dwight), Somer Marlett (Heyworth), Meara Tilstra (Iroquois West), Gabby Wessels (Cissna Park), Liberty Jamison (PBL), Skylar Hayes (Mount Pulaski).NOTE: List incomplete.