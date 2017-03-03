PBL girls basketball players named to all-SVC team

PAXTON -- Liberty Jamison of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team was selected to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team.

Ariana Gentzler was named to the second team and Emma Fleming was selected for an honorable mention.

SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE

All-conference team

First team

Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park; Emery Podowicz, Clifton Central; Rose Ritter, Clifton Central; Rachel Dawson, Dwight; Grace Schroeder, Iroquois West; Meara Tilstra, Iroquois West; Matti Lanie, Momence; Liberty Jamison, PBL; Kennedy Bauer, Watseka; Summer Cramer, Watseka.

Second team

Jasmine Stock, Cissna Park; Sydney Beherns, Clifton Central; Melissa Stewart, Dwight; Ariana Gentzler, PBL; Magan Harris, Watseka.

Honorable mention

Michelle Fehr, Cissna Park; Halle Long, Clifton Central; Daly Galloway, Dwight; Maya Sanchez, Iroquois West; Megan Lanie, Momence; Emma Fleming, PBL; Jaimie Diedam, South Newton; Emily Bunting, Watseka.