PBL girls basketball players named to all-SVC team

PAXTON -- Liberty Jamison of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team was selected to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team.
Ariana Gentzler was named to the second team and Emma Fleming was selected for an honorable mention.
SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE
All-conference team
First team
Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park; Emery Podowicz, Clifton Central; Rose Ritter, Clifton Central; Rachel Dawson, Dwight; Grace Schroeder, Iroquois West; Meara Tilstra, Iroquois West; Matti Lanie, Momence; Liberty Jamison, PBL; Kennedy Bauer, Watseka; Summer Cramer, Watseka.
Second team
Jasmine Stock, Cissna Park; Sydney Beherns, Clifton Central; Melissa Stewart, Dwight; Ariana Gentzler, PBL; Magan Harris, Watseka.
Honorable mention
Michelle Fehr, Cissna Park; Halle Long, Clifton Central; Daly Galloway, Dwight; Maya Sanchez, Iroquois West; Megan Lanie, Momence; Emma Fleming, PBL; Jaimie Diedam, South Newton; Emily Bunting, Watseka.
