Mindy Whitehouse dismissed as GCMS High School girls basketball head coach

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board approved the termination of Mindy Whitehouse as high school girls' varsity basketball coach, effective immediately, at its May meeting.

"At this time, we decided we needed to go in a different direction," GCMS High School athletic director Mike Allen said. "We wish coach Whitehouse nothing but the best."

Whitehouse finished her third season as GCMS's head coach last winter. She finishes her stint at GCMS with a record of 32-54, including a 10-18 mark in 2016-17.

"We felt we needed to go a new direction with the girls basketball program, and we wish coach Whitehouse the best of luck," GCMS Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said.

Allen said the process of hiring a new coach will take place "in a couple of weeks" and, in the meantime, the position will be opened up to internal candidates.

"At GCMS, our procedure is to post all available positions internally within the district first," GCMS High School Principal Chris Garard said. "We then screen interested applicants and interview and potentially hire the best qualified person. If we feel the need to post the position externally, we will make that decision accordingly. We hope to have a coach in place as soon as possible."

The board also approved the resignations of Taylor Rubarts as middle school basketball and softball coach and Thomas Stone as middle school volleyball coach. All resignations are effective immediately.

The hiring of Stone and Rubarts as high school student council sponsors has been approved -- that will be effective at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.

Jenny White was hired as the eighth-grade volleyball coach and Chrystal Little was hired as the middle school softball coach.