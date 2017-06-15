Former PBL head girls basketball coach Rachel Hurliman: 'I just want to thank PBL for this great opportunity'

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board accepted Rachel Hurliman’s resignation as junior high math teacher and high school head girls basketball coach was also approved at the meeting.

Hurliman said her decision to resign was made in mid-May. Earlier that May, she took a position as a math dimensions teacher for sixth- through eighth-grade at Urbana Middle School.

"It's a little bit different," Hurliman said. "I get to work with all three grades, so I'm excited for that."

Although she is returning to the school at which she served as seventh- and eighth-grade coach in 2008 and 2009, Hurliman will not seek a coaching position, which will give her more time with her 5- and 7-year-old daughters.

"It's giving me more time to be home with my two young girls and enjoy all their events," Hurliman said.

Hurliman posted a combined 30-27 record during her two years as PBL High School's head girls basketball coach.

After a 16-11 campaign in 2015-16, the Panthers finished last season with a 14-16 record after defeating Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38-31 in the IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional quarterfinals and upsetting top-seeded Iroquois West via 41-36 score before losing in the championship game 42-35 to Clifton Central.

"I just want to thank PBL for this great opportunity to coach and teach at a wonderful school district. I want to thank (PBL Superintendent) Cliff McClure, (PBL HS Principal) Travis Duley, (PBL Junior High School Principal) Josh Didier, my assistant coaches Lindsey Gerdes and Lynn Rubarts for all their support, and I really want to thank the girls for a great two years and a lot of fun that we had," Hurliman said.

"I want to thank PBL for this great experience. I thank (former PBL HS athletic director) John Overstreet and (current PBL HS athletic director) Brock Niebuhr for all their support. They've helped over the two years with scheduling and helped the program become better with scheduling of games, practices and things like that. They both have been very supportive."

Last year's PBL team had nine juniors and one senior. Hurliman said she has a lot of optimism for the Panthers heading into next season.

"I'm really excited for the girls this year," Hurliman said. "They're going to do a really good job. They're going to have a great season. I know it. They're going to have a lot of success this year, and I'm really excited for them. It's a good group."