New PBL High School girls basketball coach Nathan Lawler hopes to 'make it a program that the girls can be proud of'

PAXTON -- The hiring of Nathan Lawler as junior high special education teacher/high school head girls basketball coach was approved at Wednesday’s Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board meeting.

Lawler applied for the job in the first week of June before getting his interview a week later.

“The PBL girls program has a great tradition in terms of academics and athletics," Lawler said. "I just wanted to be a part of that. I hope I can bring some positivity, enthusiasm and some stability to the program and continue that tradition and make it a program that the girls can be proud of.”

After graduating from Cerro Gordo in 2010, Lawler played college football for North Park University for four years.

Lawler volunteered as an assistant coach for the Millikin University's women's basketball team under Lori Kerans for a year before he was hired for a head coaching job for Argenta-Oreana High School's girls basketball program in 2015-16.

After his Bombers finished 6-21 in 2015-16, Lawler's wife took a job at Carle Foundation Hospital in the Champaign-Urbana area. Therefore, Nathan Lawler took a job as special education teacher at Champaign Central High School, where he also served as the freshman boys basketball coach.

Under head coach Jeff Finke, the Central varsity boys basketball team finished the 2016-17 season with a 19-10 record and an IHSA Class 3A regional championship.

“I had a great opportunity to work with the boys program at Champaign Central last year. Coach Finke gave me an opportunity," Lawler said. "I learned a lot. It's a great overall school and a great program. It was a fun ride there, and we had a lot of success.”

Lawler will be PBL's sixth coach in a span of 16 years -- and third coach in a span of six years. He succeeds Rachel Hurliman, who went 30-27 in her two years as PBL's head girls basketball coach before her resignation was approved by the school board last Wednesday.

“I'm hoping that PBL is one of my last stops and that I can stay for a number of years," Lawler said.

Over his years as a girls basketball coach, Lawler said his biggest lessons learned have gone beyond game plans.

“It's not necessarily my knowledge as a coach through X's and O's. That's all great. I think the best thing a coach can do is develop positive relationships with the players and just be a positive role model that can support them through their actions on and off the court," Lawler said. "That's the biggest thing. If you can't develop relationships and invest yourself in the community, I think you're going to have some trouble.”

Lawler said he has not had a chance to meet a lot of the girls yet. He will plan on meeting with at least a majority of them on Tuesday.

“That's the goal, anyway," Lawler said. “We're going to try and develop a family environment that the girls can have some pride in in their community and their school, in general, and we're just going to play with toughness on both ends (of the court).”

Lawler said he talked to assistant coach Lynn Rubarts on Wednesday regarding the summer schedule, which was already put in place already through Hurliman.

According to PBL's district gym use calendar, the high school girls basketball team will have open gym periods starting June 20 and will have a basketball shootout to be held June 28-30.

“The goal is to finish out June and kind of see what we have. Maybe in July, we'll get the girls in the weight room and do some individual workouts a few times a week," Lawler said. "My goal this summer is just to have the girls develop relationships, and hopefully, that should set up a strong foundation for the beginning of next season.”

Lawler's game plan for this year's PBL squad “kind of depends on personnel."

The Panthers are expected to have a deep senior class for the 2017-18 season. Last year's PBL team had nine juniors and one senior.

"I'll see what we have and make the best of it. Traditionally, I like to press a little bit and kind of play quick in terms of pushing the ball – transition and playing aggressive man-to-man defense," Lawler said. "That's kind of the goal, but I know we've got some good returning players. We're going to play to our strengths and try to have fun while playing.”

Other PBL coaching hires

The board also approved Jill Schrodt and Cara Tweedy as volunteer coaches for the high school cheerleading and volleyball teams, respectively.