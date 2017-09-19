GCMS Middle School girls basketball teams defeat Hoopeston Area

- Our Sites
GIBSON CITY — The GCMS eighth-grade girls basketball team won 20-16, with Payton Allen scoring 10 points.
In the seventh-grade game, GCMS won 10-8 as Reagan Tompkins had three points, Mindy Brown had two points, Aubrey Williams had two points, Olivia Hawthorne had two points and Rylee Stephens had one point.
