RANTOUL -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 15-10 in its season opener Wednesday over Rantoul St. Malachy.

Lillie Frichtl and Carly Mutchmore each made a basket and Lorena Arnett added a free throw as the Panthers ended the first quarter with a 5-0 lead.

Kendal Normile scored PBL only two points as the Panthers went into halftime leading 7-6. In the third quarter, Mutchmore and Maisy Johnson each made a basket and Arnett made another foul shot as PBL extended its lead to 12-8.

Johnson made a basket and Makenna Ecker added a free throw in the fourth quarter.

The girls really played hard for four quarters last night and got the first game jitters out of the way," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said.

The Panthers will host Clifton J.L. Nash on Monday.

"Hopefully, the girls will be ready to get their first Twin County Conference win," Rubarts said.

The PBL seventh-grade girls won 31-0 Wednesday over Rantoul St. Malachy.

The Panthers led 8-0 at the end of the first quarter as Kate Wilson, Emily Robidoux, Gracelyn Greenburg and Losa Suaava each had two points. In the second quarter, Greenburg scored four points, Trixie Johnson, Kendyl Enghausen and Robidoux each had two points and Morgan Uden added a free throw.

In the third quarter, Suaava scored four points while Hope Watts and Robidoux each had two points. Enghausen and Jazmyn Kurland each had two points for PBL in the fourth quarter.

"For our first game, it was nice to be able to play everyone and see where we are at as a team," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "A lot of girls scored, which is wonderful to see.

"I am looking forward to a great year with these girls. We have a lot of talent, and if they are willing to work hard in practice, they will win some games. Our overall goal is to just get better each game and have fun with one another."

8th-grade girls

PBL 15, Rantoul St. Malachy 10

PBL 5 2 5 3 -- 15

STM 0 6 2 2 -- 10

PBL (1-0)

Lorena Arnett 0-2-2, Carly Mutchmore 2-0-4, Maisy Johnson 2-0-4, Lillie Frichtl 1-0-2, Kendal Normile 1-0-2, Jacey Parrish 0-0-0, Mia Sifuentes 0-0-0, Makenna Ecker 0-1-1. Totals 6-3-15.

St. Malachy

Makenzy Walton 1-0-2, Savannah Ihnan 0-0-0, Sheila Naverete 0-0-0, Maddison Houme 1-0-2, Delaney Fullenkamp 2-2-6. Totals 4-2-10.

7th-grade girls

PBL 31, Rantoul St. Malachy 0

PBL 8 11 8 4 -- 31

EATER 0 0 0 0 -- 0

PBL (1-0)

Morgan Uden 0-1-1, Kate Wilson 1-0-2, Hope Watts 1-0-2, Estrella Landeras 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 1-0-2, Kendyl Enghausen 2-0-4, Emily Robidoux 3-0-6, Gracelyn Greenburg 3-0-6, Losa Suaava 3-0-6, Jazmyn Kurland 1-0-2, Kiersten Lyons 0-0-0. Totals 15-1-31.

Eater

Dames 0-0-0, Shields 0-0-0, Handal 0-0-0, Schumate 0-0-0, Ihnen 0-0-0, Navercete 0-0-0, Hernandez 0-0-0, Anderson 0-0-0, Palmer 0-0-0, Vasquez 0-0-0. Totals 0-0-0.