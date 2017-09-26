PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team won 13-5 Monday over Clifton J.L. Nash in its Twin County Conference opener.

Losa Suaava led the Panthers in scoring with six points while Morgan Uden, Trixie Johnson and Emily Robidoux each had two points and Gracelynn Greenburg each had one point.

It was a very hot night in the gym, but that didn't stop the girls from playing hard and pushing the ball up the court," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "It's early in the season and we have a lot of work to do, but if the girls are willing to work hard, they will continue to grow and win some basketball games."

The PBL eighth-grade team won 36-11 over Nash.

What a great team effort by the 8th grade team last night," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "We set a goal of scoring 15 points in the first half and a total of 30 for the game. We struggled offensively our first game of the season and I really wanted them to come out and focus on putting the ball in the hole, and they did that.

"They put up 14 points in the first quarter. Their defensive effort was very good also, with a team total of 15 steals for the game. I give the girls a lot of credit for fighting through the heat in the gym and playing hard for four quarters."

Lillie Frichtl and Makenna Ecker led the team in scoring on Monday with 19 and 11 points, respectively. Carly Mutchmore added four points and Maisy Johnson had two.

"The other players that made significant contributions with assists and their defensive effort were Lorena Arnett, who also runs the point guard position, Jordan Parrish, Jacey Parrish, Kendal Normile and Mia Sifuentes," Rubarts said. "This is great group of girls and they are very coachable and fun to be around."

7th-grade girls

PBL 13, Clifton J.L. Nash 5

NASH 4 0 0 1 -- 5

PBL 2 5 4 2 -- 13

PBL (2-0)

Morgan Uden 1-0-2, Trixie Johnson 1-0-2, Emily Robidoux 1-0-2, Gracelynn Greenburg 0-1-1, Losa Suaava 3-0-6. Totals 6-1-13.

8th-grade girls

PBL 36, Clifton J.L. Nash 11

NASH 0 6 4 1 -- 11

PBL 14 8 4 10 -- 36

PBL (2-0)

Carly Mutchmore 2-0-4. Maisy Johnson 1-0-2, Lillie Frichtl 9-1-19, Makenna Ecker 4-3-11.