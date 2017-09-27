PBL sixth-grade girls basketball starts season 2-0

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sixth-grade girls basketball team has started the season with a 2-0 record.

The Panthers traveled to Ogden on Monday, Sept. 25, to take on the Lady Mustangs of Prairieview-Odgen and won 23-8 in game one and 23-4 in game two.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, PBL hosted the Gifford Eagles and won game one 29-6. Leading scorers in the game were Jordyn Goss with 17 points, Leah Eyre with six points, Kamryn Suhl with four points and Mady Kaiser with two points.

In game two, PBL won 26-2. Leading scorers in that game were Bailey Bruns with 14 points, Brooke Kleinert with eight points and Bailey Luebehow with four points.

Members of this year's sixth-grade team include Mady Kaiser, Leanne Flessner, Mackenzie Swan, Jordyn Goss, Brooke Kleinert, Leah Eyre, Kamryn Suhl, Bailey Bruns, Bailey Luebehow and Aubree Gooden. The Panthers are coached by Jennifer Anderson.