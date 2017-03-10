PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sixth-grade girls basketball team won 16-14 in game one against St. Joseph on Monday.

Leading scorers in that game include Jordyn Goss with eight points and Kamryn Suhl with four points and Brooke Kleinert and Bailey Luebehow each added a basket. Top rebounders included Kamryn Suhl with nine, Jordyn Goss with seven and Leah Eyre with four

In game two, the Lady Panthers lost 20-17.

"The girls came out and fought with everything they had against a good St. Joe team," PBL sixth-grade coach Jennifer Anderson said.

PBL trailed by 10 points going into the fourth quarter and the girls fought back to make it a one-point deficit with two minutes to go in the game.

"I'm proud of each and everyone of them for not giving up and continuing to play hard all the way till the end," Anderson said.

Leading scorers for game 2 include Bailey Bruns with 11 points. Jordyn Goss, Brooke Kleinert and Aubree Gooden each added a basket.

Top rebounders included Bailey Luebehow with nine, Brooke Kleinert with eight and Bailey Bruns with seven.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, the girls will travel to Champaign to face Judah Christian at 6 p.m. before playing their last home game against Rantoul the following Thursday at 4 p.m.