Tri-Point girls basketball teams defeat PBL

PIPER CITY -- The Tri-Point eighth-grade girls basketball team defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31-21 on Monday.

Lillie Frichtl led the Panthers with nine points while Mia Sifuentes had four points, Makenna Ecker and Carly Mutchmore each had three points and Maisy Johnson had two points.

For Tri-Point, Kamryn Shifflet, Jasmine Clark and Melina Schuette each had eight points while Kyra Cathcart had six points and Isabell Olson added one point.

"The final score doesn't show the effort that the girls gave last night. We played a very athletic Tri-Point team and the girls held their own with them," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said.

"We were down 21-17 at half time and I felt pretty good going into the locker room that we would give them a game the second half. An injury in the first half would leave us a little short handed at the guard position, but the girls stepped up and kept us in the game until the fourth quarter, and then we just couldn't get the shots to fall.

"We had plenty of opportunities, but there are just nights when the shots don't go in. I think the girls know that, if given another opportunity to play them in the Twin County Conference tourney, that we could pull the upset."

The Tri-Point seventh-grade team defeated PBL 24-16.

Emily Robidoux and Losa Suaava had 10 and six points, respectively, for PBL in a losing effort.

8th-grade girls

Tri-Point 31, PBL 21

PBL 11 6 4 0 -- 21

TP 12 12 3 6 -- 31

PBL

Lorena Arnett 0-0-0, Carly Mutchmore 1-1-3, Maisy Johnson 1-0-2, Jordan Parrish 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 4-1-9, Kendal Normile 0-0-0, Jacey Parrish 0-0-0, Mia Sifuentes 1-1-4, Makenna Ecker 1-1-3. Totals 8-4-21.

Tri-Point

Kyra Cathcart 1-4-6, Isabell Olson 0-1-1, Jasmine Clark 3-1-8, Melina Schuette 3-2-8, Kamryn Shifflet 4-0-8. Totals 11-8-31.

3-pointers -- PBL (Sifuentes). Tri-Point (Clark).

7th-grade girls

Tri-Point 24, PBL 16

PBL 2 2 6 6 -- 16

TP 2 10 8 4 -- 24

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Hope Watts 0-0-0, Estrella Landeras 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Humes 0-0-0, Emily Robidoux 5-0-10, Gracelynn Greenburg 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 2-2-6, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0. Totals 7-2-16.

Tri-Point

Dyrby 0-0-0, Ruiz 0-0-0, Curling 0-0-0, Cathcart 7-0-14, Jersen 0-0-0, Alvaredo 0-0-0, Jurlow 0-0-0, Ruder 0-0-0, Bilotto 0-0-0, Shifflet 5-0-10. Totals 12-0-24.