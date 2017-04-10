PBL seventh-grade girls basketball defeats Iroquois West

ONARGA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team won 15-14 Tuesday over Iroquois West in a Twin County Conference matchup.

At the end of the third quarter, PBL was down by two points, having been outscored 9-0 during the quarter. In the fourth quarter, five points by Losa Suaava -- who ended up being PBL's leading scorer with 13 points -- helped the Panthers pull away.

"In the fourth quarter, my girls never gave up," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "After calling a time out and inputting a full court man press the girls showed their physical and mental toughness, getting several turnovers.

"Losa Suaava scored 13 of our 15 points, which was great, but this game was won because of the entire team's efforts. Everyone played, everyone contributed, and it was a true team effort. I am so proud of these girls."

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 18-16 to Iroquois West.

"This year, our team motto from sixth grade to high school basketball is family, pride and toughness, and last night, the eighth-grade team showed their mental and physical toughness. Even though they lost the game, the six girls that played last night gave it their all," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "I couldn't have asked for more out of them."

At halftime, the two teams were tied 13-13

"I could see on their faces that there were physically and mentally exhausted," Rubarts said. "At halftime, I drew up a new offensive play and a new out of bounds play, and they went out and executed. The shots just didn't fall last night, but I sure couldn't fault their effort."

With 4.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter, IW had the ball underneath PBL's basket, with the Panthers' defense putting on a man-to-man press.

"We almost had a five-second call, but we did get the turnover and had four shots at the basket to send the game into overtime," Rubarts said.

"This eighth-grade team works hard every day at practice and is committed to getting better and are very coachable. You can't ask for more than that out of a junior high team. Hopefully we will have everyone back for our home game on Thursday against Fisher."

8th-grade girls

Iroquois West 18, PBL 16

PBL 2 5 6 3 -- 16

IW 0 5 8 5 -- 18

PBL

Lorena Arnett 2-0-4, Carly Mutchmore 1-0-2, Maisy Johnson 0-0-0, Kendal Normile 0-0-0, Mia Sifuentes 0-1-1, Makenna Ecker 4-1-9. Totals 7-2-16.

Iroquois West

Ritema 0-0-0, McCann 2-0-4, Sigler 0-0-0, Thorne 1-0-2, Garcia 3-0-6, Andrade 0-1-1, Tilstra 1-2-4, Cote 0-0-0. Totals 7-4-18.

7th-grade girls

PBL 15, Iroquois West 14

PBL 2 6 0 7 -- 15

IW 1 0 9 4 -- 14

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Hope Watts 0-0-0, Estrella Landeras 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 1-0-2, Kynder Humes 0-0-0, Emily Robidoux 0-0-0, Gracelynn Greenburg 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 6-1-13, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0. Totals 7-1-15.

Iroquois West

Nambo 0-0-0, Rhodes 1-0-2, Schapp 0-0-0, Small 4-2-10, Clark 0-0-0, Kohosky 0-0-0, Gray 0-0-0-0, Wastleman 1-0-2. Totals 6-2-14.