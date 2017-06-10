PBL eighth-, seventh-grade girls basketball teams defeat Fisher

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 26-8 Thursday over Fisher.

While Makenna Ecker led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points, picking up a double-double with 10 rebounds as well, PBL's defense held Fisher to two points per quarter.

Lillie Frichtl had five steals along with four points, Mia Sifuentes had five rebounds along with her four points, Carly Mutchmore had four steals and two points, Lorena Arnett had three steals and two points, Maisy Johnson had five rebounds and two steals, Kendal Normile had three rebounds, Jacey Parrish had three rebounds and one steal and Jordan Parrish had two rebounds.

"The girls had a great defensive game last night. We really stressed help-side defense last night, and the girls are starting to get it. They did an awesome job rebounding as well by only allowing Fisher one or two shots at the basket each possession," PBL eighth-grade Lynn Rubarts said.

"We struggled a little bit offensively the first quarter, but once we started running the offense after a few adjustments we built a 14-4 lead at halftime. It was nice to have the whole team there last night and have the opportunity to sub and get the girls a few breaks during the game."

The PBL seventh-grade girls basketball team won 24-20 over Fisher.

The Panthers were tied at 12-12 with Fisher at halftime before PBL pulled away with a 10-4 advantage in the third quarter.

Losa Suaava scored six of her game-high 12 points in the third quarter while Gracelyn Greenburg and Emily Robidoux each finished the game with four points and Morgan Uden and Kate Wilson each had two points.

"The girls played a great game last night," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "We has some other girls get a few baskets, which was great to see. Our defense continues to get better each game, and the girls are getting more comfortable with one another."

8th-grade girls

PBL 26, Fisher 8

FISH 2 2 2 2 -- 8

PBL 4 10 6 6 -- 26

Fisher

Mariah Sommev 2-0-4, May 1-0-2, Evans 0-2-2. Totals 3-2-8.

PBL

Lorena Arnett 1-0-2, Carly Mutchmore 1-0-2, Maisy Johnson 0-0-0, Jordan Parrish 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 2-0-4, Kendal Normile 0-0-0, Jacey Parrish 0-0-0, Mia Sifuentes 2-0-4, Makenna Ecker 7-0-14. Totals 13-0-26.

Rebounds -- PBL (Ecker 10, Sifuentes 5, Johnson 5, Normile 3, Jacey Parrish 3, Jordan Parrish 2).

Steals -- PBL (Frichtl 5, Mutchmore 4, Arnett 3, Johnson 2, Jacey Parrish).

7th-grade girls

PBL 24, Fisher 20

FISH 8 4 4 4 -- 20

PBL 6 6 10 2 -- 24

Fisher

Bishop 1-1-3, Evans 3-3-9, May 2-0-4, Kelly 1-0-2, Moore 1-0-2. Totals 8-4-20.

PBL

Morgan Uden 1-0-2, Kate Wilson 1-0-2, Hope Watts 0-0-0, Estrella Landeras 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Humes 0-0-0, Emily Robidoux 2-0-4, Gracelyn Greenburg 2-0-4, Losa Suaava 6-0-12, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0. Totals 12-0-24.