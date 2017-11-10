PBL seventh-grade girls basketball wins 18-8 over Ridgevew; Panther eighth-graders lose 26-24

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team won 18-8 Tuesday over Ridgeview.

Emily Robidoux and Gracelynn Greenburg each scored two points in a first quarter in which PBL outscored Ridgeview 4-0.

After Robidoux and Losa Suaava each scored two points as the Panthers went into halftime leading 8-5, Suaava added a field goal in the third quarter, the lone two points scored by either team during the quarter.

In the final quarter, Suaava scored two points and Robidoux and Trixie Johnson each added a basket.

"I'm very proud of the girls for their efforts last night," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "We saw our first full-court press, and they girls did an amazing job handling the pressure. We continue to struggle with making the 2-foot shots, but feel this will come along as we progress in the season."

Suaava finished the game with eight points while Robidoux had six points and Johnson and Greenburg each added two points.

"I continue to see great growth in several girls, and if they will give it their all in practice, it will soon carry over into game situations," Stacy Johnson said.

The PBL eighth-grade team lost 26-24 to Ridgeview.

"What a tough loss for the Lady Panthers last night," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "It was a close game all the way through until the end. We had a couple of opportunities to either tie or win the game last night, and we just couldn't get the shots to fall."

The Panthers trailed 21-16 at one point in the fourth quarter before Mia Sifuentes made a jump shot on an inbounds play underneath PBL's basket that cut her team's deficit to 25-24.

"The girls never gave up," Rubarts said. "We had to foul to try and get the ball back, and they made one of two free throws, and that made it 24-26 and we just couldn't tie it up in the end. "

The Panthers were in some foul trouble last night with two girls fouling out early in the fourth quarter. Ridgeview shot 25 free throws to PBL's five

"Maisy Johnson, Jacie Parrish and Mia stepped up big to keep us in the game," Rubarts said. You just can't win very many games with those numbers. I'm so proud of all nine of these girls. They are getting so much better each game and that is all you can ask for as a coach. On to St. Joseph on Thursday night."

Makenna Ecker had nine rebounds and nine points while Sifuentes added seven points, two rebounds and two steals.

Lillie Frichtl had five points, four rebounds and four steals, Lorena Arnett had three points and five rebounds, Carly Mutchmore had three steals and two assists, Maisy Johnson had four rebounds, Kendal Normile had two rebounds, Jacie Parrish had two rebounds and one steal and Jordan Parrish had one rebound.

7th-grade girls

PBL 18, Ridgeview 8

RID 0 5 0 3 -- 8

PBL 4 4 2 8 -- 18

Ridgeview

Chloe Willard 0-0-0, Beck 0-0-0, Bottles 0-0-0, tolan 0-0-0, Celbee Johnson 1-0-2, Kayla Miller 0-0-0, Brinely Stevens 0-0-0, Helmig 0-0-0, Wesson 0-0-0, Tinsley 1-1-3, Annalyn Harper 1-1-3, Vandergraft 0-0-0. Totals 3-2-8.

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Hope Watts 0-0-0, Estrella Landeras 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 1-0-2, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Humes 0-0-0, Emily Robidoux 3-0-6, Gracelynn Greenburg 1-0-2, Losa Suaava 4-0-8, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0. Totals 9-0-18.

8th-grade girls

Ridgeview 26, PBL 24

RID 3 4 11 8 -- 26

PBL 3 2 11 8 -- 24

Ridgeview

Peyton Rinkenberger 2-2-7, Kendra Erwin 2-4-8, Morgan Donaldson 0-0-0, Delaney Wissmiller 0-2-2, Tanner Landau 1-0-2, Sutton 1-0-2, Matthews 1-0-2, Harper 0-1-1, Miller 0-2-2. Totals 7-11-26.

PBL

Lorena Arnett 0-3-3, Carly Mutchmore 0-0-0, Maisy Johnson 0-0-0, Jordan Parrish 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 2-1-5, Kendal Normile 0-0-0, Jacie Parrish 0-0-0, Mia Sifuentes 3-0-7, Makenna Ecker 4-1-9. Totals 9-3-24.

3-pointers -- Ridgeview (Rinkenberger). PBL (Sifuentes).

Rebounds -- PBL (Ecker 9, Arnett 5, Frichtl 4, Johnson 4, Sifuentes 2, Normile 2, Jacie Parrish 2, Jordan Parrish).

Steals -- PBL (Frichtl 4, Mutchmore 3, Sifuentes 2, Jacie Parrish).

Assists -- PBL (Mutchmore 2).