PBL sixth-grade girls basketball sweeps doubleheader against Rantoul Eater

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sixth-grade girls basketball team swept a Thursday doubleheader against Rantoul Eater.
In game one, PBL won 29-10. Top scorers for the Panthers were Kamryn Suhl with 15 points, Leah Eyre with eight points, Bailey Luebchow with four points and Mackenzie Swan with two points.
In game two, PBL won 38-2. Top scorers for the Panthers were Bailey Bruns with 16 points, Jordyn Goss and Aubree Gooden with six points each, Brooke Kleinert and Bailey Luebchow with four points and Leah Eyre with two points.
“The girls really played well tonight,” PBL head coach Jennifer Anderson said.
