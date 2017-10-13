ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team defeated St. Joseph 20-15 on Thursday.
"The girls played an amazing game," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "We lost to St. Joseph in the summer at our Panther Shootout and I told the girls we will get them in the regular season, and they did just that. I couldn't be more proud of their efforts."
The Panthers outscored St. Joseph 6-2 as Losa Suaava scored four points and Emily Robidoux added a field goal.
Gracelyn Greenburg scored the lone two points in the second quarter as St. Joseph went into halftime with an 11-8 lead.
In the third quarter, PBL reclaimed the lead by outscoring St. Joseph 8-4, with all eight points scored by Suaava.
Suaava also scored all of PBL's fourth-quarter points as the Panthers outscored St. Joseph 4-0.
7th-grade girls
PBL 20, St. Joseph 15
PBL 6 2 8 4 -- 20
STJ 2 9 4 0 -- 15
PBL
Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 0-0-0, Emily Robidoux 1-0-2, Gracelynn Greenburg 1-0-2, Losa Suaava 8-0-16, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0. Totals 10-0-20.
St. Joseph
Kaytlyn Batter 4-2-10, Payton Jones 1-0-2, Madey Cook 1-0-2. Macie Ward 0-0-0. Kat Short 0-1-1, Alyssa Acton 0-0-0. Taylor Barea 0-0-0, Gwen Chatterton 0-0-0. Totals 6-3-15.
