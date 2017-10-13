ST. JOSEPH — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 31-23 Thursday to St. Joseph.

“It was a tough loss,” PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. “They played their hearts out and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The Panthers started the game with a 9-0 deficit early in the first quarter before ending the quarter on a 6-0 run.

After going into halftime with a 17-12 lead, St. Joseph outscored PBL 8-4 in the third quarter to extend its lead to 25-16.

“They girls never gave up. I told the girls that we needed to go out and win that fourth quarter, which they did 7-6,” Rubarts said. “If we get a couple of fastbreak baskets to fall, this is a much closer game in the fourth quarter.

“This St. Joe eighth-grade team went to state as seventh-graders, and we knew going in it was going to be a tough game. I never saw any signs of these girls giving up last night and that shows how much they love the game. I am sure we will see them again come regional time, and we will be hoping for a different outcome.”



8th-grade girls

St. Joseph 31, PBL 23

PBL 6 6 4 7 — 23

STJ 9 8 8 6 — 31

PBL

Lorena Arnett 1-0-2, Carly Mutchmore 1-0-2, Maisy Johnson 2-0-4, Lillie Frichtl 4-0-8, Kendal Normile 0-0-0, Mia Sifuentes 0-0-0, Makenna Ecker 3-1-7. Totals 11-1-23.

St. Joseph

Rebecca Steinbach 1-0-2, Hope Rijlich 0-0-0, Jacey Lewis 2-0-4, Alison Kearney 1-0-2, Alyssa Hamilton 2-0-4, Payton Jacob 8-2-17, Mackenzie Trane 0-0-0. Totals 14-2-31.

3-pointers — St. Joseph (Jacob).