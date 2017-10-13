ST. JOSEPH — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 31-23 Thursday to St. Joseph.
“It was a tough loss,” PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. “They played their hearts out and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Panthers started the game with a 9-0 deficit early in the first quarter before ending the quarter on a 6-0 run.
After going into halftime with a 17-12 lead, St. Joseph outscored PBL 8-4 in the third quarter to extend its lead to 25-16.
“They girls never gave up. I told the girls that we needed to go out and win that fourth quarter, which they did 7-6,” Rubarts said. “If we get a couple of fastbreak baskets to fall, this is a much closer game in the fourth quarter.
“This St. Joe eighth-grade team went to state as seventh-graders, and we knew going in it was going to be a tough game. I never saw any signs of these girls giving up last night and that shows how much they love the game. I am sure we will see them again come regional time, and we will be hoping for a different outcome.”
8th-grade girls
St. Joseph 31, PBL 23
PBL 6 6 4 7 — 23
STJ 9 8 8 6 — 31
PBL
Lorena Arnett 1-0-2, Carly Mutchmore 1-0-2, Maisy Johnson 2-0-4, Lillie Frichtl 4-0-8, Kendal Normile 0-0-0, Mia Sifuentes 0-0-0, Makenna Ecker 3-1-7. Totals 11-1-23.
St. Joseph
Rebecca Steinbach 1-0-2, Hope Rijlich 0-0-0, Jacey Lewis 2-0-4, Alison Kearney 1-0-2, Alyssa Hamilton 2-0-4, Payton Jacob 8-2-17, Mackenzie Trane 0-0-0. Totals 14-2-31.
3-pointers — St. Joseph (Jacob).
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.