PBL eighth-grade girls basketball loses 37-18 to Watseka Glenn Raymond

WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 37-18 Tuesday to Watseka Glenn Raymond.

Watseka jumped out to a 10-0 lead before PBL was able to put four points on the board to cut its deficit to 13-4 at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers were then held scoreless in the second quarter as the Utes went into halftime leading 19-4.

"Watseka played a very tough 1-2-2 half court trapping defense that we just couldn't break the first half," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "Their front three guards were very active on the top of the defense, and we struggled. It was the first time someone has played that type of defense against us all year, and it just frustrated our guards. At the half, we made some adjustments on both ends of the court and I told the girls that they needed to forget about the first half and just go out and win the next two quarters."

The Panthers scored 14 points in the second half, including 10 in the third quarter.

"They did a much better job on both end of the court," Rubarts said. "I was very proud of them for not giving up and making it a more competitive game in the second half."

The Panthers will host Mahomet-Seymour on Thursday, with the seventh-grade game starting at 4:30 p.m.

8th-grade girls

Watseka 37, PBL 18

PBL 4 0 10 4 -- 18

WAT 13 6 12 6 -- 37

PBL

Lorena Arnett 1-0-2, Carly Mutchmore 0-0-0, Maisy Johnson 0-0-0, Jordan Parrish 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 3-0-6, Kendal Normile 0-0-0, Jacie Parrish 0-0-0, Mia Sifuentes 1-0-2, Makenna Ecker 4-0-8. Totals 9-0-18.

Watseka

Hay 2-0-4, Curry 1-0-2, Drake 1-0-2, Davis 0-0-0, Gibson 0-0-0, McTaggart 1-5-7, Lynch 0-0-0, Gooding 4-1-9, Kochel 0-0-0, Edwards 5-3-13. Totals 14-9-37.