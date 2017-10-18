PBL seventh-grade girls basketball loses 24-22 to Watseka Glenn Raymond

WATSEKA -- The PBL seventh-grade girls basketball team lost 24-22 Tuesday to Watseka Glenn Raymond.
"My girls were really struggling last night with turnovers and handling a full-court press," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said.
In the first half, PBL was outscored 11-8, but the Panthers outscored Watseka 10-2 in the third quarter before they were outscored 11-4 in the fourth quarter
"We really came out in the third quarter with some energy," Johnson said. "However, that was short lived. It was a tough loss against a really athletic Watseka team. We are looking forward to our conference tournament that starts on Saturday and earning the No. 3 seed."
PBL will play its first game of the tournament Saturday against Cissna Park.
7th-grade girls
Watseka Glenn Raymond 24, PBL 22
PBL 4 4 10 4 -- 22
WAT 8 3 2 11 -- 24
PBL
Morgan Uden 1-0-2, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 1-0-2, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Emily Robidoux 4-0-8, Gracelynn Greenburg 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 5-0-10, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0. Totals 11-0-22.
Watseka
Wittenborg 0-0-0, Newell 1-1-3, Peterson 5-3-13, Goodman 0-0-0, Miller 0-0-0, Shoemaker 0-0-0, Benoit 0-1-1, Essington 2-3-7. Totals 8-8-24.
