PBL seventh-grade girls basketball defeats Cissna Park in first round of TCC Tournament

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team won 20-10 Saturday over Cissna Park in the first round of the Twin County Conference Tournament.

Losa Suaava led the Panthers with 12 points while Gracelynn Greenburg added four points while Emily Robidoux and Kate Wilson each had two points.

The Panthers will play against Tri-Point, which beat PBL by eight points earlier in the season, tonight in the semifinals of the TCC Tournament.

"We are looking forward to this rematch and hoping to come home with the win," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said.

7th-grade girls

PBL 20, Cissna Park 10

PBL 6 6 2 6 -- 20

CP 4 2 4 0 -- 10

Cissna Park

Addison Seggebruch 0-0-0, Mikayla Knake 3-0-6, Reagan King 0-0-0, Kaylea Clark 0-0-0, Morgan Sinn 0-0-0, Riley Maul 0-0-0, Tracia Karas 2-0-4, Nicolette Reed 0-0-0. Totals 5-0-10.

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Kate Wilson 1-0-2, Estrella Landeras 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Emily Robidoux 1-0-2, Gracelyn Greenburg 2-0-4, Losa Suaava 6-0-12. Totals 10-0-20.