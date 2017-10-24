PBL eighth-grade girls basketball loses to Prairie Central in TCC Tournament

CISSNA PARK — The PBL eighth-grade team lost 39-30 to Prairie Central.

“The girls played a great game on Saturday and I was very proud of their effort,” PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. “We talked before the game that we had to have a better start. I challenged them to have the lead at the end of the 1st quarter and threw out a score to them that I thought was attainable — 10-6 — and that is exactly what the first quarter score was.”

The Panthers went into halftime up by two at 16-14.

“I was very happy with the first half,” Rubarts said.

Prairie Central outscored PBL 8-6 in the third quarter to tie the game at 22-22. PBL led 30-29 with about three minutes to go in the fourth quarter before Prairie Central took control with a game-ending 10-0 run.

“We ran into some foul trouble and they started to press us and they went on a run on fast break layups and free throws,” Rubarts said. “My three guards Carly, Lorena, and Lillie did a fantastic job running the offense and taking care of the ball. I don’t think I say enough about those three girls — they are definitely the glue.

“Maisy Johnson is another girl that just gives 110 percent on the court at all times. She has been playing with an injury and is one of the toughest girls I know and won’t sit out a drill at practice, even when I tell her to.”

The PBL eighth-graders have the week off until their next game against Cissna Park on Monday.

“It will give us some time to work on the little things and get ready for the final weeks of the season,” Rubarts said.

8th-grade girls

Prairie Central 39, PBL 30

PBL 10 6 6 8 — 30

PC 6 8 8 17 — 39

PBL

Lorena Arnett 2-0-4, Carly Mutchmore 2-0-4, Maisy Johnson 2-0-4, Jordan Parrish 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 5-2-12, Kendal Normile 0-0-0, Mia Sifuentes 2-0-4, Makenna Ecker 1-0-2. Totals 14-2-30.

Prairie Central

Whitney Hethering 0-0-0, Jordan Rayburn 4-0-8, Summer Buff 4-4-12, Katy Curl 6-1-13, Ali Richmond 1-0-2, Paige Weber 2-0-4. Totals 17-5-39.