PBL seventh-grade girls basketball loses 25-22 to Tri-Point in TCC Tourney

CISSNA PARK — The PBL seventh-grade girls basketball team lost 25-22 to Tri-Point in the semifinals of the TCC Tournament.
At halftime, PBL trailed 14-4 with all of its points coming via free throws.
“We really struggled to make a basket in the first half,” PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. “In the second half, I told the girls we needed to have a goal of going into the fourth quarter being down no more than seven points, and they did just that."
The Panthers outscored Tri-Point 9-6 in the third quarter to go into the fourth trailing 20-13. PBL cut its deficit to three points, but “just couldn’t get over the hump,” Johnson said.
“We had several opportunities to win this game, but made a ton of turnovers and struggled to make our 2-foot shots,” Johnson said. “Defensively, the girls never gave up. They worked hard and we even ran a new defense half way through the second quarter. We have to find a way to get the ball in the hole, especially right under the basket.”
The Panthers will play in the third-place game against Watseka Glenn Raymond on Wednesday.
“We are looking forward to coming home with that third-place trophy,” Johnson said.
7th-grade girls
Tri-Point 25, PBL 22
PBL 0 4 9 9 — 22
TP 4 10 6 5 — 25
PBL
Morgan Uden 1-2 0-2 2, Kate Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Trixie Johnson 0-1 1-4 1, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Robidoux 1-11 4-5 6, Gracelyn Greenburg 1-7 0-0 2, Losa Suaava 5-20 1-6-11. Totals 8-41 6-17 22.
Tri-Point
Dyrby 0-0-0, Bertrand 0-0-0, Jubin 2-0-4, Hummel 0-0-0, Cathcart 6-1-13, Jensen 1-0-2, Alvarado 0-0-0, Rader 0-0-0, Billoto 0-0-0, Shifflet 3-0-6. Totals 12-1-25.
