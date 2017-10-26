PBL 7th-grade girls basketball places third in TCC Tourney; GCMS 8th-grade, Tri-Point 7th-grade girls place second

PBL’s Estrella Landeros, right, dribbles the ball down the court during Wednesday’s seventh-grade girls basketball Twin County Conference Tournament third-place game against Watseka Glenn Raymond.

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team finished the Twin County Conference Tournament with a third-place trophy.

The Panthers did so by winning 25-15 Wednesday over Watseka Glenn Raymond in the third-place game.

They took a 7-2 lead in the first quarter thanks to field goals by Emily Robidoux -- who also made a free throw during the quarter -- Gracelyn Greenburg and Losa Suaava.

In the second quarter, Suaava scored all four of PBL's second-quarter points as the team went into halftime leading 11-8.

In the third quarter, Suaava, Keldyl Enghausen and Trixie Johnson each had two points as PBL extended its lead to 17-10.

Suaava added six points and Greenburg tallied a field goal in the fourth quarter as PBL outscored Watseka 8-5 during the quarter.

7th-grade championship game

Prairie Central 30, Tri-Point 20. Kamryn Shifflet scored 11 points to lead Tri-Point while Kyra Cathcart added five points and Lynlee Jubin and Jade Ruder each had two points.

The Raiders reached the title game by beating Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 19-10 in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 10, and Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25-22 on Monday, Oct. 23.

8th-grade

Championship game

Prairie Central 24, GCMS 17. Payton Allen led GCMS in scoring with seven points while Kira Fuoss had four points and Ashley Hyatt, London Hixson and Anneliese Kerchenfaut each had two points.

The No. 6-seeded Falcons reached the title game with a 17-9 win over No. 3-seeded Iroquois West on Saturday, Oct. 21, and a 24-22 victory Monday, Oct. 23, over second-seeded Watseka Glenn Raymond.

Third-place game

Watseka Glann Raymond 33, Tri-Point 16. Melina Schuette scored six points to lead Tri-Point while Mikaayla English and Jasmine Clark each had four points and Lanie Woods had two points.

The top-seeded Raiders reached the third-place game with a 22-18 victory Saturday, Oct. 21, over Clifton J.L. Nash and a 32-28 loss Monday, Oct. 23, to Prairie Central.

7th-grade girls

PBL 25, Watseka Glenn Raymond 15

PBL 7 4 6 8 -- 25

WAT 2 6 2 5 -- 15

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Estrella Landeros 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 1-0-2, Kendyl Enghausen 1-0-2, Kynlei Humes 0-0-0, Emily Robidoux 1-1-3, Gracelyn Greenburg 2-0-4, Losa Suaava 6-2-14, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0, Kiersten Lyons 0-0-0. Totals 11-3-25.

Watseka

Elizabeth Wittenborn 0-0-0, Elena Newell 1-0-2, Natalie Petersen 0-0-0, Melody Goodman 0-0-0, Emily Miller 0-1-1, Kylee Shoemaker 0-1-1, Benoit 0-2-2, Natalee Bruens 0-0-0, Jasmine Essington 3-0-6, Briana Denault 1-1-3, Gracie Yates 0-0-0, Diara Wellmaker 0-0-0, Emma Hasbargen 0-0-0, Layla Holohan 0-0-0. Totals 5-5-15.

Prairie Central 30, Tri-Point 20

TP 4 3 2 11 -- 20

PC 4 10 7 9 -- 30

Tri-Point

Abrie Dyrby 0-0-0, Lynlee Jubin 1-0-2, Kadie Hummel 0-0-0, Kyra Cathcart 2-1-5, Haley Jensen 0-0-0, Jade Ruder 1-0-2, Kamryn Shifflet 5-1-11. Totals 9-2-20.

Prairie Central

Marissa Collins 1-0-2, Paige Steidinger 1-0-2, Shayla Stork 0-0-0, Taylor Kafer 0-0-0, Mariya Sisco 2-1-5, Chloe Sisco 1-5-8, Adi Bachtold 0-0-0, Emily Tooley 0-0-0, Ella Compton 3-0-6, Jasmine Karnes 3-1-7, Kylie Zimmerman 0-0-0. Totals 11-7-30.

3-pointers -- Prairie Central (Chloe Sisco).

8th-grade girls

Watseka Glenn Raymond 33, Tri-Point 16

WAT 10 6 11 13 -- 33

TP 6 2 2 6 -- 16

Watseka

Allie Hoy 2-0-4, Claire Curry 1-0-2, Meredith Drake 1-0-2, Hailey Davis 1-0-2, Madisyn Gibson 0-0-0, Sydney McTaggart 5-0-10, Jackie Lynch 0-0-0, Raegan Goodin 2-2-6, Raegann Kochel 2-1-5, Addison Edwards 1-0-2. Totals 15-3-33.

Tri-Point

Millie Ruiz 0-0-0, Cicily Curling 0-0-0, Mikaayla English 1-2-4, Isabell Olson 0-0-0, Dakota Jurlow 0-0-0, Jasmine Clark 2-0-4, Melina Schuette 3-0-6, Lanie Woods 1-0-2. Totals 7-2-16.

Prairie Central 24, GCMS 17

GCMS 8 4 2 3 -- 17

PC 8 6 8 2 -- 24

GCMS

Kaylee Rogers 0-0-0, Ashley Hyatt 1-0-2, Sydney Freese 0-0-0, Kira Fuoss 2-0-4, Ava Kurtenbach 0-0-0, London Hixson 1-0-2, Payotn Allen 2-3-7, Anneliese Kerchenfaut 1-0-2, Lexi Darbutt 1-0-2. Totals 7-3-17.

Prairie Central

Whitney Hetherington 0-0-0, Jordan Rayburn 2-1-5, Summer Buff 4-2-10, Katy Curl 3-1-7, Ali Richmond 0-0-0, Paige Weber 1-0-2. Totals 10-4-24.