PBL eighth-grade girls basketball defeats Cissna Park 37-23

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 37-23 Monday, Oct. 30, over Cissna Park.

“What a great team win last night,” PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. “After a week off and some time to regroup, the girls were focused and ready to get back in the win column.”

After taking a 7-4 lead in the first quarter, PBL outscored Cissna Park 12-6, 12-9 and 6-4 in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively.

Makenna Ecker led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points while Lillie Frichtl had eight points, Carly Mutchmore had six points, Mia Sifuentes had four points, Lorena Arnett had two points and Maisy Johnson had one point.

“After a sluggish first quarter, the girls were able to put together the best three quarters of basketball I have watched them play this year,” Rubarts said. “They just need to figure out how to get excited and ready to play at the tip. I told them that I should not be the most excited one on the floor. All nine girls got a lot of playing time last night and it was nice to see six girls get in the scoring column.”



8th-grade girls

PBL 37, Cissna Park 23

CP 4 6 9 4 — 23

PBL 7 12 12 6 — 37

Cissna Park

Seggebruch 1-0-2, Mikayla Knake 4-0-8, Clark 0-0-0, Sinn 0-0-0, Maul 0-0-0, Tricia Karas 1-0-2, Kaylee McWhetty 3-2-8, Nicolette Reed 0-0-0, Lexi Seggebruch 1-0-3. Totals 10-3-23.

PBL

Lorena Arnett 1-0-2, Carly Mutchmore 3-0-6, Maisy Johnson 0-1-1, Jordan Parrish 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 4-0-8, Kendal Normile 0-0-0, Jacie Parrish 0-0-0, Mia Sifuentes 2-0-4, Makenna Ecker 7-2-16. Totals 17-3-37.