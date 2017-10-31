PBL seventh-grade girls basketball wins 20-13 over Cissna Park

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team won 20-13 Monday over Cissna Park.

“This was a great win for us after a long three-day weekend,” PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. “The girls came out to play and we even worked in some new things that seemed to work.”

Losa Suaava led the Panthers with 10 points while Emily Robidoux had six points and Morgan Uden had four points.

“We are in the final weeks of our season and hoping we are peaking and playing our best ball,” Johnson said. “Our goal is to continue to work hard and improve in each game.

“These girls are very competitive and want to continue getting better, but they have to continue to work hard at practice. That’s where the hard work takes place, the games are the fun part.”



7th-grade girls

PBL 20, Cissna Park 13

CP 4 1 4 4 — 13

PBL 6 6 6 2 — 20

Cissna Park

Addison Seggebruch 2-1-5, Blackbarn 1-0-2, Mikayla Knake 1-0-2, Clark 1-0-2, Morgan Sinn 0-0-0, Maul 0-0-0, Tracia Koras 0-0-0, Reutter 0-0-0, Nicolette Good 0-0-0, Seggebruch 0-2-2. Totals 5-3-13.

PBL

Morgan Uden 2-0-4, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Hope Watts 0-0-0, Estrella Landeros 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Kynlei Humes 0-0-0, Emily Robidoux 3-0-6, Gracelyn Greenburg 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 5-0-10, Jasmyn Kurland 0-0-0. Totals 10-0-20.