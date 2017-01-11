PBL eighth-grade girls basketball loses 32-8 to Prairieview-Ogden

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 32-8 Tuesday to Prairieview-Ogden.

"The score doesn't reflect the hard work and effort the girls put in last night," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "They battled until the very end of the game and I know there were just as frustrated as I was that the the ball just wouldn't go in the basket last night. We played tough on defense and really ran our offensive sets very well. We just couldn't make the open shots."

Lillie Frichtl had four points for the Panthers while Lorena Arnett and Makenna Ecker each had two points.

"These girls work hard every night and one of these days, their hard work will pay off. Coach (Stacy) Johnson and I keep telling them that it might not be until high school, but it will pay off. I just hope that they see these tough losses as stepping stones to what the future holds for them in the PBL girls basketball program.

"These nine girls have what our program is being built on from sixth grade to the high school team and that is 'Family, Pride and Toughness.'"

8th-grade girls

Prairieview-Ogden 32, PBL 8

PVO 5 11 12 4 -- 32

PBL 4 0 0 4 -- 8

Prairieview-Ogden

Regan Uden 5-0-10, Malhyden Haley 0-0-0, Ashlyn Lannert 3-0-6, Abby Behrens 1-1-3, Taylor Wells 1-0-2, Hallie Henrichs 0-0-0, Ella Armstrong 4-0-9, Josey Frerichs 1-0-2, Anna Cortres 0-0-0, Emma Dickinson 0-0-0, Jessica Palmer 0-0-0. Total 15-1-32.

PBL

Lorena Arnett 1-0-2, Carly Mutchmore 0-0-0, Maisy Johnson 0-0-0, Jordan Parrish 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 2-0-4, Kendal Normile 0-0-0, Jacie Parrish 0-0-0, Mia Sifuentes 0-0-0, Makenna Ecker 1-0-2. Totals 4-0-8.

3-pointers -- Prairieview-Ogden (Armstrong).