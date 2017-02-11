PAXTON -- With the first week of preseason practice underway, first-year head coach Nathan Lawler said he is trying to establish a culture for his Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball program.

"Right now, we're trying to work on culture, not necessarily Xs or Os, to make this the culture that we want it to be. It's a culture that we're proud of," Lawler said.

“The first day, they were learning those expectations and how we practice, and we're competing and asking questions and trying to get better in practice because at the end of the day, we want to play our best basketball in January and compete for regionals or sectionals. They're starting to buy in."

Lawler described the culture in three words -- family, pride and toughness.

“Family's first. It's kind of cliché, but we mean that. We start every practice with arms around each other," Lawler said. "The girls share something every day. We do a lot of team activities and try to get them involved with one another.”

The Panthers enter the 2017-18 season with a senior class of nine players, including Liberty Jamison, who was selected as a special mention for the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's Class 1A/2A all-state team last year after averaging 12.3 points per game.

Ariana Gentzler, another senior, was named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference second team after leading the PBL girls basketball team in rebounds with 202 total (7.21 per game).

Fellow senior Emma Fleming was selected as an all-SVC honorable mention after recording 4.59 points, 3.59 rebounds and 1.45 assists per game and a blocked shot for the PBL girls basketball team.

Junior Madi Peden and sophomore Mackenzie Bruns, who averaged 3.83 and 5.96 points, respectively, return to the team as well.

“We've got a really competitive, senior-led squad," Lawler said. "We've just got a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm. We're just ready, I think, to just go out and compete and see what we're made of.”

Last year, PBL was one win away from doing something it has not done since 2003 -- win a regional championship. After an upset win over Iroquois West in the regional semifinals, the Panthers lost to Clifton Central in the title game to finish their season with a record of 14-16.

“I know everyone around here wants a regional championship – that's kind of what everyone's been talking about when I got hired – and to be honest, we don't have a goal for a regional championship. I don't believe in setting goals. I think you get a lot of failure if you set yourself to say you only want to win a regional," Lawler said.

"That's why our goal, specifically, is to be playing our best basketball in January. If we are doing that, we can go and compete for a regional championship. We're not tying our season to a trophy. We're tying it to a goal to get better every single day. Hopefully in January, we're at our best and we've reached the potential this team can reach.”

The Panthers will start the season playing in the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic, starting on Monday, Nov. 13.

They will start their Sangamon Valley Conference play with a game at Dwight on Thursday, Nov. 30. A week later, PBL will host Clifton Central in a rematch of last year's regional title game.

Iroquois West will travel to Paxton on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, for a rematch of last year's regional semfinal game.

“I think we play in a really good conference, and we're not tying our expectations to wins and losses and trophies," Lawler said. "We're just trying to use every game as a learning opportunity.”

PBL's non-conference schedule includes a game in St. Joseph against St. Joseph-Ogden on Monday, Dec. 11.

“I know St. Joe is a team we want to beat around here," Lawler said. "We've got a few other teams, but I'm trying to change the mentality where we're not so dialed in on one opponent.

“We're not really circling anyone on our schedule, and I don't want our girls to ever think that one team's the team we've got to beat. We want to win every game and put the girls in the right position to win. We're going to approach every game the same way. We're not going to target anyone.”

IHSA regionals are set to start Monday, Feb. 5.

“We want to try to get a high seed and compete," Lawler said. “We've got girls doing what's asked of them. I think it's going to be fun. We've got a good group of girls who are buying in and working hard. I'm looking forward to the season.”