GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team will start its season on Monday, Nov. 13, in the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic.

“It should be exciting," GCMS head coach Keri Dornbusch said. “I'm very excited for our season coming up here. We're working hard. Hopefully, we will be ready.”

Last year, GCMS went 10-18 with a freshman class of five players and a sophomore class of six that includes Makenzi Bielfeldt, an honorable mention for the all-Heart of Illinois Conference team and an honorable mention for the HOIC's all-defensive team, and Megan Moody, an honorable meniton for the all-HOIC team.

The now-junior class helped the 2014 eighth-grade Falcons finish third in the IESA Class 3A state tournament with a 24-1 record. The now-sophomore class posted a 19-4 record and a 3A state appearance as eighth-grade players in 2015.

“I think the experience that some of the younger players got in previous year will definitely help us, but everybody still has to work hard and just keep trying to improve every day," Dornbusch said.

From last Monday to last Friday, GCMS went through its first week of practice under Dornbusch, a first-year head girls basketball coach.

“From my perspective, I think things have been going really well, really smoothly," Dornbusch said. "Being able to work with them over the summer, I think, eased that transition. They've been working hard, and we'll see what comes of it.”

The Falcons will face Iroquois West at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, in the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic in Gibson City. The tournament will continue on the following Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

GCMS will then make its Heart of Illinois Conference debut at home against Eureka, an IHSA Class 2A sectional runner-up last year, on Monday, Nov. 27.

“We're just going to take it one game at a time, and we'll set our goals for our team," Dornbusch said. "We want to set high goals, but I'm not going to say what they are right now. We're just going to take it one game at a time, and hopefully keep improving as the season goes on.”

The Eureka game will be one of 13 HOIC contests this season -- and, excluding the HOIC Tournament, 23 regular-season contests played by the Falcons in 2017-18.

“I want the girls going into every game to do their best and play their hardest. I want them looking ahead or thinking about the outcome of the game before we play the game," Dornbusch said.

"We want to have a positive attitude going in and a will to win going into every game. We don't want to treat any game differently. We need to treat every game the same. We're going to prepare for every team the best we can.”