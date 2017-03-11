PBL seventh-grade girls basketball defeats Prairieview-Ogden 26-16

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team won 26-16 Tuesday, Oct. 31, over Prairieview-Ogden.

"The girls played an amazing game Tuesday night against Prairieview Ogden," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "We really did an amazing job rebounding the basketball. Gracelyn Greenburg had over 10 rebounds for the night -- although she didn't score, she really played an amazing game defensively."

Losa Suaava led the Panthers in scoring with 19 points while Emily Robidoux had three points and Estrella Landeros and Trixie Johnson each had two points.

"Losa Suaava really found the hoop," Johnson said. "All of the girls are continuing to grow and play better basketball. I keep telling them it's not how we start, but how we finish, and we are getting towards the end of our season and playing great basketball."

PBL 26, Prairieview-Ogden 16

PVO 8 1 3 4 -- 16

PBL 7 6 6 7 -- 26

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Estrella Landeros 1-0-2, Trixie Johnson 1-0-2, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Kynlei Humes 0-0-0, Emily Robidoux 1-1-3, Gracelyn Greenburg 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 9-1-19. Totals 12-2-26.