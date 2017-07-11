PBL seventh-grade girls basketball loses 32-14 to Prairie Central

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team lost 32-14 Monday to Prairie Central.

Jazmyn Kurland had six points for the Panthers while Kendyl Enghausen had four points and Emily Robidoux and Losa Suaava each had two points.

“It was a tough game last night,” PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. “Prairie Central is a very athletic and good shooting basketball team. They have quite a bit of talented girls who can also shoot the ball. We have three games left before our regional and we are looking to get three more wins before going into the regional competition.”



Prairie Central 32, PBL 14

PC 9 11 10 2 — 32

PBL 4 0 0 10 — 14

Prairie Central

Collins 0-1-1, Steidinger 0-0-0, Stork 0-0-0, Kafer 0-0-0, Maria Sisco 3-2-8, Cloe Sisco 1-0-2, Bachtold 0-0-0, Tooley 0-0-0, Ella Compton 5-0-10, Kylie Zimmerman 1-0-2, Karnes 4-1-9. Totals 14-4-32.

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Hope Watts 0-0-0, Estrella Landeros 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 2-0-4, Emily Robidoux 1-0-2, Gracelyn Greenburg 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 1-0-2, Jazmyn Kurland 3-0-6. Totals 7-0-14.