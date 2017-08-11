PBL eighth-grade girls basketball loses 30-25 to Prairie Central

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 30-25 to Prairie Central on Monday, Nov. 6.

"Monday night was probably the best I have seen these eightth-graders play for four quarters," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "They really wanted to beat Prairie Central, who knocked us out in the first round of the TCC tournament a few weeks ago."

Lillie Frichtl led the Panthers in scoring with nine points while Mia Sifuentea and Makenna Ecker each had eight points.

"We kept it close until the closing minutes of the 4th quarter and just couldn't get a couple of shots to fall and they couldn't miss," Rubarts said. We are getting better each and every game and I hope they realize that as much as (seventh-grade) coach (Stacy) Johnson and I do.

"We play Hoopeston on Thursday night and hopefully we can get back in the win column. Regionals are just around the corner and I would really like to see these girls playing their best basketball these last 3-4 weeks."

8th-grade girls

Prairie Central 30, PBL 25

PC 7 6 4 13 -- 30

PBL 6 5 8 6 -- 25

Prairie Central

Whitney Hetherington 0-0-0, Jordan Rayburn 2-0-4, Summer Buff 6-3-16, Katy Curl 0-2-2, Ali Richmond 0-0-0, Paige Weber 0-0-0, Ella Compton 2-0-4, Marie Sisco 2-0-4. Totals 12-5-30.

PBL

Lorena Arnett 0-0-0, Carly Mutchmore 0-0-0, Maisy Johnson 0-0-0, Jordan Parrish 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 4-1-9, Kendal Normile 0-0-0, Jacey Parrish 0-0-0, Mia Sifuentes 3-2-8, Makenna Ecker 4-0-8. Totals 11-3-25.

3-pointers -- Prairie Central (Buff).