PBL eighth-grade girls basketball loses 30-25 to Prairie Central

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 30-25 to Prairie Central on Monday, Nov. 6.
"Monday night was probably the best I have seen these eightth-graders play for four quarters," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "They really wanted to beat Prairie Central, who knocked us out in the first round of the TCC tournament a few weeks ago."
Lillie Frichtl led the Panthers in scoring with nine points while Mia Sifuentea and Makenna Ecker each had eight points.
"We kept it close until the closing minutes of the 4th quarter and just couldn't get a couple of shots to fall and they couldn't miss," Rubarts said. We are getting better each and every game and I hope they realize that as much as (seventh-grade) coach (Stacy) Johnson and I do.
"We play Hoopeston on Thursday night and hopefully we can get back in the win column. Regionals are just around the corner and I would really like to see these girls playing their best basketball these last 3-4 weeks."
8th-grade girls
Prairie Central 30, PBL 25
PC 7 6 4 13 -- 30
PBL 6 5 8 6 -- 25
Prairie Central
Whitney Hetherington 0-0-0, Jordan Rayburn 2-0-4, Summer Buff 6-3-16, Katy Curl 0-2-2, Ali Richmond 0-0-0, Paige Weber 0-0-0, Ella Compton 2-0-4, Marie Sisco 2-0-4. Totals 12-5-30.
PBL
Lorena Arnett 0-0-0, Carly Mutchmore 0-0-0, Maisy Johnson 0-0-0, Jordan Parrish 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 4-1-9, Kendal Normile 0-0-0, Jacey Parrish 0-0-0, Mia Sifuentes 3-2-8, Makenna Ecker 4-0-8. Totals 11-3-25.
3-pointers -- Prairie Central (Buff).
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.