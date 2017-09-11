PBL seventh-grade girls basketball defeats Hoopeston Area 26-16

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team won 26-16 Thursday over Hoopeston Area.
Losa Suaava led the Panthers with 14 points while Emily Robidoux had seven points and Trixie Johnson added five points.
"The girls played a really great second half of basketball tonight," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "I feel we were really slow in the first half and didn't get after the ball as well as we usually do. At the start of the third quarter, there was a spark and they really picked it up on defense, getting after the ball and pushing it up the court.
"We have two regular season games left, and then regionals. The girls really need to continue to work hard and get two wins next week. I have faith they will show up and get it done."
