GCMS High School girls basketball wins 46-20 over Salt Fork to improve to 2-0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Emily Clinton(32) and Salt Fork's Cadia Sands(15) in a prep basketball game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School in Gibson City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team won 46-20 Tuesday over Salt Fork to improve to 2-0 in the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic.

The Falcons gained a 14-5 lead at the end of the first quarter as Hannah Hathaway made two 3-pointers while Makenzi Bielfeldt and Claire Retherford each had four points. In the second quarter, the Falcons outscored Salt Fork 13-2 to go into halftime leading 13-2.

Retherford finished the game with 14 points while Makenzi Bielfeldt also scored in double figures with 10 points. Hathaway and Maci Bielfeldt each had six points while Addy Nugent and Rylee Tompkins each made a 3-pointer and Megan Moody and Abby Spiller each added a two-point field goal.

The Falcons will face St. Joseph-Ogden, which improved to 2-0 as well with a 66-32 win over Iroquois West, at 7 p.m. Thursday in Gibson City.

GCMS 46, Salt Fork 20

SF 5 2 13 8 -- 20

GCMS 14 13 9 10 -- 46

Salt Fork (0-2)

Sadie Toppe 0-0-0, Carsyn Todd 2-2-7, McKenna Plotner 2-0-4, Alexis Hettmansberger 0-0-0, Madison Kirby 0-0-0, Katie Fritz 0-0-0, Mackenzie Russell 3-1-7, Cadie Sands 0-0-0, Linzi Fauver 1-0-2, Jaiden Baum 0-0-0. Totals 8-3-20.

GCMS (2-0)

Claire Retherford 6-2-14, Makenzi Bielfeldt 5-0-10, Addy Nugent 1-0-3, Hannah Hathaway 2-0-6, Rylee Tompkins 1-0-3, Maci Bielfeldt 3-0-6, Megan Moody 1-0-2, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Courtney Burton 0-0-0, Jenny Patel 0-0-0, Abby Spiller 1-0-2. Totals 20-2-46.

3-pointers -- Salt Fork (Todd). GCMS 4 (Hathaway 2, Nugent, Tompkins).