PBL High School girls basketball loses 35-32 to Unity

FISHER — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team lost 35-32 to Unity in Tuesday's Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic game.
Liberty Jamison led the Panthers (1-1) in scoring with 15 points in a losing effort while Mackenzie Bruns and Cassidi Nuckols each scored six points. Ariana Gentzler and Madison Grohler added four points and one point, respectively.
The Panthers will face Fisher, which improved to 2-0 with a 45-36 win over Villa Grove/Heritage, at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Unity 35, PBL 32
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA
Liberty Jamison 15, Mackenzie Bruns 6, Ariana Gentzler 4, Madison Grohler 1, Cassidi Nuckols 6. Total 32.
UNITY
Charleston 1, Rutledge 8, Curtis 7, Stacy 2, Reed 2, Strinman 2, Knudsen 13. Total 35.
PBL 7 3 8 14 —32
Unity 1 14 8 12 —35
Three-Pointers: PBL 2 (Jarison); Unity 3 (Knudsen 2, Curtis).
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.