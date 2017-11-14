PBL High School girls basketball loses 35-32 to Unity

FISHER — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team lost 35-32 to Unity in Tuesday's Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic game.

Liberty Jamison led the Panthers (1-1) in scoring with 15 points in a losing effort while Mackenzie Bruns and Cassidi Nuckols each scored six points. Ariana Gentzler and Madison Grohler added four points and one point, respectively.

The Panthers will face Fisher, which improved to 2-0 with a 45-36 win over Villa Grove/Heritage, at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Unity 35, PBL 32

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

Liberty Jamison 15, Mackenzie Bruns 6, Ariana Gentzler 4, Madison Grohler 1, Cassidi Nuckols 6. Total 32.

UNITY

Charleston 1, Rutledge 8, Curtis 7, Stacy 2, Reed 2, Strinman 2, Knudsen 13. Total 35.

PBL 7 3 8 14 —32

Unity 1 14 8 12 —35

Three-Pointers: PBL 2 (Jarison); Unity 3 (Knudsen 2, Curtis).