PBL seventh-, eighth-grade girls basketball teams defeat GCMS

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 20-19 Monday over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

"The eighth-graders had that look in their eyes last night from the tip that they were going to do whatever needed to be done to win that game. The GCMS/PBL rivalry is still a big deal for these girls," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said.

"Wins have been a struggle for us this year, and we have lost quite a few close ones recently and last night proved to them that they can win those close games and it just takes grit and determination to pull out those wins."

The Panthers broke a 6-6 first-quarter tie with a 6-3 in the second quarter to take a 12-9 lead into halftime.

Lillie Frichtl, Makenna Ecker and Carly Mutchmore scored nine, seven and four points, respectively, for PBL.

"They never gave up last night and I was so proud of them," Rubarts said. "Last night was the team that I knew they could be all season long and like I told them last night after the game, if we can play like this for the next four four games, we will win a regional."

The PBL seventh-grade team broke a 4-4 tie by outscoring GCMS 10-4 in the second quarter and shut out the Falcons en route to a 25-8 win.

Emily Robidoux led the Panthers with 10 points while Losa Suaava had nine points and Morgan Uden, Kendyl Enghausen and Gracelyn Greenburg each had two points.

"The 7th graders had a slow start but was able to put together a great second quarte," Rubarts said. "They had a goal of scoring 25 points and that is exactly what they scored for the game. They did a great job on the defensive end holding GCMS to only eight points for the game.

"I didn't realize it until I was looking at the book, but GCMS didn't score in the second half. Their man defense is getting better every game and I think this group has a good chance of vying for a regional title next week."

Both teams play at Milford in their regular-season finale tonight.

The seventh-graders will play in regionals on Monday, Nov 20, at 7:30 p.m. in Hoopeston against either Oakwood or Westville. The eighth-graders will play in St. Joseph -- their bracket is still to be determined.

8th-grade girls

PBL 20, GCMS 19

GCMS 6 3 6 4 -- 19

PBL 6 6 4 4 -- 20

GCMS

Kaylee Rogers 0-0-0, Ashley Hyatt 2-0-4, Kira Fuoss 1-0-2, Ava Kurtenbach 1-0-2, London Hixson 0-0-0, Payton Allen 1-4-6, Anneliese Kerchenfaut 2-1-5. Totals 7-5-19.

PBL

Lorena Arnett 0-0-0, Carly Mutchmore 2-0-4, Maisy Johnson 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 4-1-9, Kendal Normile 0-0-0, Makenna Ecker 3-1-7. Totals 9-2-20.

7th-grade girls

PBL 25, GCMS 8

GCMS 4 4 0 0 -- 8

PBL 4 10 5 6 -- 25

GCMS

Rylee Stephens 0-0-0, Jolie Wade 0-0-0, Brynn Boundy 0-0-0, Mindy Brown 1-0-2, Molly Killian 0-0-0, Madison McCreary 0-0-0, Rylie Huls 0-0-0, Emily Fehr 0-0-0, Reagan Tompkins 0-0-0, Kate Kristensen 0-0-0, Cally Kroon 0-1-1, Allison Spiller 0-0-0, Aubrey Williams 1-2-4, Olivia Hawthorne 0-1-1, Lily Breeden 0-0-0. Totals 2-4-8.

PBL

Morgan Uden 1-0-2, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Hope Watts 0-0-0, Estrella Landeros 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 1-0-2, Kynlei Humes 0-0-0, Emily Robidoux 4-2-10, Gracelyn Greenburg 1-0-2, Losa Suaava 4-1-9, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0. Totals 11-3-25.