PBL seventh-grade girls basketball wins 22-21 over Milford; eighth-graders lose 22-21 to Milford

MILFORD -- The PBL Junior HIgh School girls basketball teams played two close games Tuesday at MIlford.

The PBL seventh-graders won 22-21 while the eighth-graders lost 22-21.

"I was totally exhausted after coaching both of those games last night," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "As a coach, you love coaching those tight games, and it's a lot of pressure to make sure you are making the right decisions at the end of the game. (Seventh-grade) coach (Stacy) Johnson and I have been stressing to both teams at practice about the importance of knowing game situations especially in close games."

The seventh-grade Panthers outscored Milford 9-6, 3-2 and 6-4 in the first, second and third quarters, respectively, and hung on despite a 9-4 fourth-quarter rally by Milford.

Losa Suaava led the Panthers in scoring with 11 points while Kendyl Enghausen had six points and Emily Robidoux added five points.

The seventh-graders were able to hang on to a win last night, but they still have some work to do to learn how to manage the clock better at the end," Rubarts said. "We will be stressing those situations at practice this week, so they are ready for anything that may happen in regionals next week.

"I really hate to single out any player because, in my eyes, it is always a team win or loss, but last night, Kyndyl Enghausen made a big shot in the fourth quarter that help us secure the win. She also had a huge defensive rebound in the fourth quarter to keep the game close. I can't wait to see what the future holds for this group. There is great potential."

In the eighth-grade game, PBL was down by five points with about two minutes remaining. The Panthers were able to cut their deficit to one point with 8.6 seconds left.

Milford missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity from the free-throw line, and PBL got the ball back via a rebound.

On an offensive rebound, PBL was ruled out of bounds, and the ball went to Miford.

"The eighth-grade game was very exciting, and I have to say they managed the end of the game very well. These girls never gave up," Rubarts said. "They managed the game very well and did everything that I asked of them."

Lillie Frichtl led the Panthers in points with eight while Makenna Ecker had seven points and Lorena Arnett, Carly Mutchmore and Maisy Johnson each had two points.

"The player that made a difference for us in the second quarter to keep the game close was Jordan Parrish," Rubarts said. "We had a player in foul trouble and she came in off the bench and did a great job defensively on a much taller girl and without that effort in the second quarter, we may not have had a chance to win down the stretch.

"I have seen the best two basketball games out of this team this week and I am looking forward to our chances in the regional. Everyone starts out 0-0 and no matter what, our seed, I am positive we can compete and surprise a few teams."

7th-grade girls

PBL 22, Milford 21

PBL 9 3 6 4 -- 22

MIL 6 2 4 9 -- 21

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 3-0-6, Emily Robidoux 2-0-5, Gracelyn Greenburg 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 5-1-11, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0. Totals 10-1-22.

Milford

Schaubert 0-0-0, Summers 0-0-0, Puetz 1-0-2, Hayman 0-0-0, A. McEwen 3-2-8, Luent 1-2-4, Wright 3-1-7, Lavicka 0-0-0, Mowrey 0-0-0. Totals 8-5-21.

3-pointers -- PBL (Robidoux).

8th-grade girls

Milford 22, PBL 21

PBL 6 2 4 9 -- 21

MIL 6 6 5 5 -- 22

PBL

Lorena Arnett 1-0-2, Carly Mutchmore 1-0-2, Maisy Johnson 1-0-2, Jordan Parrish 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 4-0-8, Kendal Normile 0-0-0, Mia Sifuentes 0-0-0, Makenna Ecker 3-1-7. Totals 10-1-21.

Milford

Cass Mowrey 1-4-6, Cal Mowrey 4-1-9, Wright 0-0-0, Marshino 1-0-2, Schroeder 1-0-2, Tovey 1-1-3. Totals 8-6-22.