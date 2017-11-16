PBL High School girls basketball defeats Fisher 40-32 in Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic game

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40, Fisher 32. PBL held Fisher to a single free throw in the fourth quarter, allowing the Panthers (2-1) to leave with the win after they only led the Bunnies 32-31 to start the fourth quarter.
Mackenzie Bruns led PBL with 10 points, while Liberty Jamison and Madi Peden each had eight points. Alivia Spenard’s nine points paced Fisher (2-1).
The Panthers will face Salt Fork in the fifth-place game of the Tip-Off Classic at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Fisher.
