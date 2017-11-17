St. Joseph-Ogden's Sydney Kelso, right, has the ball while being guarded by GCMS's Megan Moody during Thursday's Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic game.

GIBSON CITY -- After winning its first two games of the 2017-18 season, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team faced a big measuring stick Thursday in St. Joseph-Ogden.

After finishing last year with a 16-10 record, SJ-O faced the Falcons in a battle of unbeatens, with the winner moving on to Friday's Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic championship game. The Spartans easily bested GCMS 60-33.

“St. Joe is a good team. They work hard and they're tough. They're quick and athletic. It was a fight," GCMS head coach Keri Dornbusch said.

“It definitely helped us see what we need to work on. Having a team like this early in the season, it's nice to see where we're at and where we need to get to. St. Joe played a great game, and we saw what we need to work on from here, and we'll just keep working on it.”

The Falcons were held to six points in the first quarter, all scored by Claire Retherford. She made the first basket of the game before scoring while being fouled with 4:59 left in the first quarter to cut a GCMS deficit to 6-4 and tallied another bucket to cut her team's deficit to 15-6.

“We were patient most of the time looking for that good shot. We took the open shots that we should have taken – they just weren't falling," Dornbusch said.

"Hopefully, later in the season, those (shots) will fall. That'll make things easier on everybody if those do ball, but you've just got to play with that and keep going and work through that."

Bree Trimble scored seven points for the Spartans in the first quarter -- including the tying basket to make the score 2-2, another basket via a Maclayne Taylor assist and a three-point play with 2:20 remaining -- while Peyton Crowe added four points and Taylor and Hannah Dukeman each tallied two points -- Dukeman made a buzzer-beating layup at the end of the quarter.

Trimble scored 10 more points lead SJ-O in the second quarter as the Spartans went into halftime leading 36-13. Retherford scored four points during the quarter to lead GCMS while Maci Bielfeldt added a field goal and Emily Clinton made a free throw with 2:11 remaining in the second quarter.

"This whole week, we've had open shots that weren't falling for us, but we were taking the right shots," Dornbusch said.

The Falcons reached the double-digit mark in the third and fourth quarters with 10 points in each quarter as the Spartans led 50-23 after the third quarter.

Megan Moody tallied four points in the third quarter and two in the fourth en route to finishing the game with six points. Retherford and Makenzi Bielfeldt each tallied a basket in the third and fourth quarters en route to game totals of 14 and four points, respectively.

Maci Bielfeldt scored a basket off a Retherford assist in the third quarter en route to finishing the game with four points. Emily Clinton made two free throws with 3:15 left in the fourth quarter as she finished the game with three points while Courtney Burton tallied her lone two points with a bucket in the fourth quarter.

While SJ-O will face Fisher at 7 p.m. Friday in the title game of the tournament at Fisher, GCMS will host Unity at 7 p.m. Friday in the third-place game.

“I think the girls are ready to get back on the court tomorrow," Dornbusch said. "Hopefully, they bring the same intensity tomorrow. We'll be ready.”

St. Joseph-Ogden 60, GCMS 33

SJ-O 17 19 14 10 -- 60

GCMS 6 7 10 10 -- 33

St. Joseph-Ogden (3-0)

Maclayne Taylor 3-0-7, Hannah Duke 4-2-12, Sydney Kelso 1-0-2, Atleigh Hamilton 1-1-3, Katie Cramer 1-0-2, Sarah Acklin 1-0-2, Taylor Barnes 1-2-5, Katelyn Berry 0-0-0, Bree Trimble 9-2-21, Payton Vallee 0-0-0, Peyton Crowe 2-0-4, Brooke Berry 1-0-2. Totals 24-7-60.

GCMS (2-1)

Claire Retherford 7-0-14, Makenzi Bielfeldt 2-0-4, Addy Nugent 0-0-0, Hannah Hathaway 0-0-0, Rylee Tompkins 0-0-0, Maci Bielfeldt 2-0-4, Megan Moody 3-0-6, Emily Clinton 0-3-3, Courtney Burton 1-0-2, Abby Spiller 0-0-0. Totals 15-3-33.

3-pointers -- St. Joseph-Ogden 5 (Dukeman 2, Taylor, Barnes, Trimble).