GCMS girls basketball loses 63-60 in double overtime to Unity in third-place game of Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team lost 63-60 in double overtime to Unity in Friday's Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic third-place game.

Elyce Knudsen, who finished the game leading Unity in scoring with 22 points, tallied seven points through the two overtime periods while Rysa Stacy made three free throws and Abbie Charleston added a foul shot.

The Falcons' Hannah Hathaway, meanwhile, scored five points and Claire Retherford, who led GCMS in scoring with 20 points, added three points through the two overtime periods in a losing effort.

After going into halftime trailing 28-23, GCMS outscored Unity 17-14 in the third quarter and 12-10 in the fourth to force overtime. Retherford scored 10 points in the second half while Addy Nugent -- who finished the game with 11 points -- made three 3-pointers in the second half.

Makenzi Bielfledt scored five of her game-total nine points in the second half while Hathaway -- who scored eight points -- made a third-quarter trey.

Maci Bielfeldt, Megan Moody and Courtney Burton added six, four and two points, respectively, for GCMS.

Unity 63, GCMS 60 (2OT)

UNITY 10 18 14 10 11 -- 63

GCMS 10 13 17 12 8 -- 60

Unity (3-1)

Abbie Charleston 2 1-4 6, Hannah Rutledge 5 5-10 5, Jordy Curtis 4 0-0 11, Rysa Stacy 2 5-8 9, Chloee Reed 0 0-0 0, Morgan Steinman 0 0-0 0, Elyce Knudsen 7 5-6 22, Martina Miebach 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 16-28 63.

GCMS (2-2)

Claire Retherford 7 6-8 20, Makenzi Bielfeldt 4 1-2 9, Addy Nugent 4 0-0 11, Rylee Tompkins 3 0-0 8, Maci Bielfeldt 2 2-2 6, Megan Moody 2 0-1 4, Emily Clinton 0 0-1 0, Courtney Burton 1 0-0 2, Abby Spiller 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 9-14 60.

3-pointers -- GCMS 5 (Nugent 3, Hathaway 2).