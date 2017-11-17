PBL girls basketball finishes fifth in Lady Falcon & Bunnies Tip-Off Classic with 43-27 win over Salt Fork

FISHER -- With a 43-27 win Friday over Salt Fork, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team finished its first week of the season with a 3-1 record and a fifth-place tournament

The Panthers' lone loss -- via 35-32 against Unity -- came on Tuesday despite PBL having a lead during the majority of the fourth quarter.

"We just had to hit free throws, and we'd probably be playing (in the title game)," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said. "Overall, I'm pretty pleased. We're playing hard. We're a little sloppy, but our effort is phenomenal."

After Liberty Jamison made a free throw with 6:53 left in the first quarter of Friday's game against Salt Fork, Valeree Johnson made two 3-pointers to give the Panthers an early 7-0 lead.

Madison Kirby and Mackenzie Russell each made a field goal for Salt Fork before Johnson drained another 3-pointer and Madi Peden made a basket to extend PBL's lead to 12-4 with a minute left in the first quarter.

Kirby added two field goal, including a buzzer-beating putback, to cut Salt Fork's deficit to 12-8 as the first quarter came to an end.

Kirby's offensive rebound was a rarity as, according to Lawler, his team was grabbing 90 percent of defensive rebound opportunities.

"We're just really dominating the boards," Lawler said. "Between (Ariana) Gentzler and (Cassidi) Nuckols, we're just doing a great job just being tough and winning the boards."

After Kirby made another basket to cut the Storm's deficit to 12-10, the Panther swent on an 11-0 run.

Mackenzie Bruns -- who, along with Jamison and Nuckols, was named to the all-tournament team -- made two free throws with 7:01 left in the second quarter to start the run.

Jamison then converted on a three-point play with 5:40 left in the second quarter before Madi Peden scored off a Gentzler steal to make the score 19-10. Gentzler iced the run with a basket to make the score 21-10.

Field goals by Kirby and Carsyn Todd cut Salt Fork's deficit to 21-14 by halftime.

In the third quarter, one free throw by Bruns and another by Nuckols and a basket by Grohler accounted for PBL's lone four points as Kirby scored five points and Linzi Fauver added four points to cut Salt Fork's deficit to 25-23 going into the fourth quarter.

"Right now, we've just got to get over this third-quarter hump that we're experiencing," Lawler said.

In the final quarter, Fauver and Todd tallied Salt Fork's only two baskets as PBL outscored the Storm 18-4.

Gentzler made a basket and Jamison hit a 3-pointer to make the score 30-25. After Todd's fourth-quarter basket, PBL ended the game on a 13-0 run, starting with a three-point play converted by Nuckols with 6:11 left in the fourth quarter.

After Gentzler made another basket, Nuckols converted on another three-point play with 5:17 remaining.

"She hit some huge and-1s for us," Lawler said. "She's such a great kid. She's a kid who shows up every day, works hard and just does a great job for us. She made plays when it mattered. That's why she made the all-tournament team."

Jamison made a basket before Bruns made a free throw with 1:11 remaining and Kirra Lantz made two foul shots with 16.5 seconds left in the game.

Eight Panthers finished the game in the scoring column. Jamison and Johnson each had nine points, Nuckols had seven points, Gentzler had six points, Bruns and Peden each had four points and Lantz and Grohler each had two points.

"I think it's what we've been preaching, especially with our balanced attack -- we've got to be a team. We can't be about one player. We're a much better team when everyone's scoring between 6-12 points," Lawler said.

"When we're getting 4-5 girls doing that, we're a tough team to defend. I'm looking forward to when someone wants to play man-to-man defense against us. That would be nice."

For Salt Fork (2-2), Kirby led in scoring with 15 points.

The Panthers will host Pontiac on Tuesday and Bismarck-Henning on Monday, Nov. 27.

"(Pontiac's) going to play a 2-3 zone against us. We've just got to get better against zones and be a little more aggressive. If we keep playing defense like we are, we're going to be OK," Lawler said.

"Our goal is to play our best basketball in February, not in November. We've just got to find a way to keep getting even one percent better every day, and we'll reach that goal."

PBL 43, Salt Fork 27

SF 8 6 9 4 -- 27

PBL 12 9 4 18 -- 43

Salt Fork (2-2)

Sadie Toppe 0 0-0 0, Carsyn Todd 2 0-1 4, McKenna Plotner 0 0-0 0, Alexis Hettmansberger 0 0-0 0, Madison Kirby 7 0-0 15, Katie Fritz 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Russell 1 0-0 2, Cadia Sands 0 0-0 0, Linzi Fauver 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Baum 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 0-1 27.

PBL (3-1)

Liberty Jamison 3 2-4 9, Mackenzie Bruns 0 4-6 4, Madi Peden 2 0-0 4, Valeree Johnson 3 0-0 9, Ariana Gentzler 3 0-2 6, Kirra Lantz 0 2-2 2, Clarisa Wieneke 0 0-0 0, Baylee Cosgove 0 0-0 0, Madison Grohler 1 0-0 2, Cassidi Nuckols 2 3-4 7, Katie Pierce 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-16 43.

3-pointers -- Salt Fork (Kirby). PBL 4 (Johnson 3, Jamison).