PBL seventh-grade girls basketball wins 18-13 over Oakwood in regional semifinal

HOOPESTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team won 18-13 over Oakwood in the semifinals of the IESA Class 3A Hoopeston Area Regional semifinals on Monday.

With the win, PBL will play in the regional championship game against top-seeded Tolono Unity at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"We played a very good Oakwood team," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "I am so proud of all the girls. Even my girls on the bench were cheering and encouraging their teammates the entire game. It was a true team effort, and we are looking forward to continuing our season."

The Panthers trailed 8-2 at halftime before outscoring Oakwood 10-3 in the third quarter to take the lead. Losa Suaava, who finished the game with 14 points, scored all 10 of PBL's points.

"Oakwood had one girl who scores 90 percent of their points and is a great athlete. In the first half, Losa Suaava got into some foul trouble, but Gracelynn Greenburg did a great job containing her and holding her to two points," Johnson said.

"Also, Kendyl Enghausen and Jazmyn Kurland came off the bench and gave some amazing minutes especially defensively. I gave them a goal (at halftime) of scoring 10 points in order to make it a game in the fourth quarter and they did just that."

Emily Robidoux scored all four of her points in a fourth quarter in which PBL outscored Oakwood 6-0.

"In the fourth quarter, (eighth-grade coach Lynn) Rubarts and I made a few adjustments defensively, putting Trixie Johnson on their big girl, and she did an outstanding job," Johnson said. "In fact, their girl did not score the entire quarter. Trixie shut her down and really frustrated her. Kate Wilson and Morgan Uden had some key rebounds in the fourth quarter that kept us in the game as well.

"Another adjustment we made in the fourth quarter was moving Emily Robidoux to the box and getting her the ball. They really contained Losa in the fourth quarter but this left the opposite box open and Emily answered the call making a couple of key baskets."

7th-grade girls

PBL 18, Oakwood 13

PBL 2 0 10 6 -- 18

OAK 6 2 5 0 -- 13

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Emily Robidoux 2-0-4, Gracelyn Greenburg 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 7-0-14, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0. Totals 9-0-18.

Oakwood

Kalie Tison 0-0-0, Allie Morris 1-0-2, Mikayla Cox 0-0-0, Maria Adams 1-0-2, Addie Wright 3-3-9. Totals 5-3-13.