PBL HS girls basketball loses 41-34 to Pontiac

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls varsity girls basketball team lost 41-34 to Pontiac in its home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 21.
The Panthers cut a 12-point deficit to four in the fourth quarter before Pontiac hung on for the victory.
Liberty Jamison led PBL (3-2) in scoring with 11 points while Ariana Gentzler also scored in double figures with 10 points. Mackenzie Bruns had eight points, Cassidi Nuckols and Madison Grohler each had two points and Madi Peden tallied a point.
“Overall, the team played with great effort,” PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said.
The Panthers will host Bismarck-Henning on Monday. The game will start at 6 p.m. — there will not be a junior varsity contest.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY GIRLS
Pontiac 41, PBL 34
PON 10 18 12 11 — 41
PBL 7 7 8 12 — 34
Pontiac
Ringle 3-1-7, Masching 1-0-2, McKee 3-0-6, Feadern 4-2-10, Mennenga 0-2-2, Becker 1-0-2, Fox 3-2-8, Noonan 0-0-0, Hunt 2-0-4, Pickett 0-0-0. Totals 17-7-41.
PBL
Liberty Jamison 4-3-11, Mackenzie Bruns 0-8-8, Madi Peden 0-1-1, Ariana Genzler 4-2-10, Valeree Johnson 0-0-0, Madison Grohler 1-0-2, Cassidi Nuckols 0-2-2. Totals 9-16-34.
