PBL JV girls basketball loses season opener to Pontiac

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team lost 38-21 to Pontiac on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in their 2017-18 season debut.

“The JV girls were definitely ready for a chance to play someone else besides each other last night,” PBL JV coach Lynn Rubarts said. “They are learning a whole new system just like I am, so we just need some time to practice together as a team and they will see great improvements in their game.

“They are getting plenty of reps at practice, but you have to play some games to get in game shape and last night in the second half you could tell we were struggling getting back on defense. I was very impressed with our man defense, every girl came in the game and played hard, and I couldn’t have asked for a better effort out of all of them.”

Hannah Schwarz led PBL with 11 points while Makynlie Hewerdine had four points and Kirra Lantz and Baylee Cosgrove each had three points.

“JV life is tough, but it is about the bigger picture and getting them ready for varsity action,” Rubarts said. “Pontiac was a very strong, athletic team that had already played four games, so you could definitely see where they had a little more confidence and better conditioning. We have 11 freshmen and one sophomore that will see significant time this year and that will only make them better for next 3-4 years. The future looks bright.”



JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS

Pontiac 38, PBL 21

PON 9 9 15 3 — 38

PBL 6 9 4 2 — 21

Pontiac

Mennenga 0-0-0, Ringle 3-0-6, Smith 0-0-0, Sipe 1-1-3, Barnett 2-0-4, Hunt 3-1-7, Masching 1-0-3, Brunz 2-1-5, Fox 5-0-10, Myers 0-0-0. Totals 17-3-38.

PBL

Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Skyler Eaker 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 4-2-11, Kayla Adwell 0-0-0, Abbi Williamson 0-0-0, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 0-3-3, Kirra Kantz 1-0-3, Kayla Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 2-0-4, Makynlie Hewerdine 2-0-4. Totals 7-5-21.

3-pointers — PBL 2 (Schwarz, Lantz).