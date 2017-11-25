PBL seventh-grade girls basketball season ends with loss to Unity in regional championship game

HOOPESTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team lost 37-16 to Tolono Unity in the IESA Class 3A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game last Wednesday.

"Unity is a very athletic team that not only has great fundamentals but can shoot the ball and run the court," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "They ran a 1-2-2 three quarter press that really gave us some difficulties. Although we had a few options on how to break this we just were not able to be successful. Overall, our girls never gave up and I was very proud of their effort."

The Panthers (14-6, 4-3 Twin County Conference) were led in scoring by Emily Robidoux and Losa Suaava with six points each while Trixie Johnson had two points and Kate Wilson and Estrella Landeros each had one point.

"I am extremely proud of these young ladies and it has been a privilege to coach them these past three months," Johnson said. "Being able to be in the regional championship is a great experience for our girls. I told the girls if it wasn't for all their hard work in the summer, we would not have made it to this level. These girls are very dedicated and passionate about basketball, and I am looking forward to seeing how much they continue to grow in the off season.

"Lady Panther basketball has some great talent and the future for this program looks bright. Our motto as a program is 'Family, Pride, and Toughness,' and this group of seventh-graders have a ton of pride and toughness. We continue to grow as a basketball family from the beginning of the season until the end I have seen a ton of growth and maturity among these young ladies."

7th-grade girls

Unity 37, PBL 16

PBL 3 7 4 2 -- 16

Unity 9 8 6 14 -- 37

Unity

Maddy Swisher 5-0-10, Audrey Remole 1-0-2, Lauren Miller 2-1-5, Emma Stratten 2-0-4, Sofie Siemsen 2-0-5, Jolie Meyer 0-0-0, Ashlyn Miller 2-0-4, Abby Pieceynski 0-0-0, Anna Hamilton 0-0-0, Kaitlyn Schweighart 2-1-5, Lily Wise 1-0-2. Totals 17-2-37.

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Kate Wilson 0-1-1, Hope Watts 0-0-0, Estrella Landeros 0-1-1, Trixie Johnson 0-2-2, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Kynlei Humes 0-0-0, Emily Robidoux 2-1-6, Gracelyn Greenburg 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 3-0-6, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0, Kiersten Lyons 0-0-0. Totals 5-5-16.

3-pointers -- PBL (Robidoux). Unity (Siemsen).