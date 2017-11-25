Tri-Point seventh-grade girls basketball wins regional title

CRESCENT CITY -- The Tri-Point seventh-grade girls basketball team won 26-13 over Armstrong-Ellis in the championship game of the IESA Class 1A Crescent City Regional on Tuesday, Nov. 21.
The top-seeded Raiders (20-4) reached the title game with a 20-11 win in the semifinals over Cissna Park on Monday, Nov. 20. They will face Lockport Taft (9-2) in the Crescent City Sectional at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
