GCMS girls basketball loses 46-33 to Eureka

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team lost 46-33 Monday to Eureka.

The Hornets went into halftime with a 20-16 lead before outscoring GCMS 20-7 in the third quarter.

Claire Retherford led the Falcons in scoring with 14 points while Hannah Hathaway and Megan Moody each had six points, Makenzi Bielfeldt had five points and Maci Bielfeldt added two points.

Eureka 46, GCMS 33

EUR 11 9 20 6 -- 46

GCMS 8 8 7 10 -- 33

Eureka

T. Leman 9-4-26, N. Bardwell 3-0-8, C. Heffren 3-1-7, S. Silverthorn 1-0-3, A. Nohl 0-0-0, M. Greene 1-0-2, M. Bardwell 0-0-0, L. Ausmus 0-0-0, N. Meiss 0-0-0. Totals 17-5-46.

GCMS (2-3)

Claire Retherford 5-4-14, Makenzi Bielfeldt 2-1-5, Addy Nugent 2-1-5, Hannah Hathaway 1-3-6, Maci Bielfeldt 1-0-2, Megan Moody 2-2-6, Emily Clinton 0-0-0. Totals 11-10-33.

3-pointers -- Eureka 7 (T. Leman 4, N. Bardwell 2, Silverthorn). GCMS (Hathaway).