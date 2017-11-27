PBL girls basketball loses 44-34 to Bismarck-Henning

PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) and Liberty Jamison (11) are among players diving for a loose ball during Monday’s game against Bismarck-Henning.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team lost 44-34 to Bismarck-Henning on Monday.

The loss is the Panthers' second in a row.

“I'm not worried about losing right now. Our main focus is on how we can play our best basketball in January and February. Right now, we've just got to find a better way to take care of the ball and being efficient with our sets," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said.

PBL (3-3) fell behind 10-2 in the first quarter before Liberty Jamison tallied a field goal and a free throw and Madi Peden made a basket to cut the Panthers' deficit to 10-7.

The Blue Devils grew their lead to 14-7 with two baskets by Emily Meidel -- who finished with a game-high 31 points -- before PBL came back with a fastbreak layup by Jamison and a basket by Mackenzie Bruns to cut its deficit to 14-11.

Madi Peden made a couple of baskets in the second quarter as well as she scored all of her game-total eight points in the first half, but Bismarck-Henning went into halftime leading 20-15.

Bismarck-Henning went on to outscore PBL 11-10 in the third quarter and 13-9 in the fourth quarter.

"We still aren't running our sets effectively, so we've just got to do a better job, and I have to do a better job as a coach to put us in a better position to succeed," Lawler said.

Along with Peden's eight points, Jamison scored 10 of her 15 points -- including two 3-pointers, both of which cut PBL's deficit to four at 29-25 and 32-28 -- in the second half.

Ariana Gentzler scored all of her six points in the second half while Bruns and Cassidi Nuckols added three and two points, respectively.

“Our girls play with tremendous effort. They dive on the floor. They do a lot of those little things. I thought we did a good job of rebounding. We could hit some more free throws, but there's definitely progress. Our effort and heart is phenomenal," Lawler said.

The Panthers will travel to Dwight for their Sangamon Valley Conference debut on Thursday before hosting Rantoul next Monday and traveling to face Tri-Valley the following Tuesday.

"Now, it's about getting better at the little things in terms of knowing our systems and how to get points where we need to get them because, right now, we're just not very good at scoring," Lawler said.

Bismarck-Henning 44, PBL 34

BH 10 10 11 13 — 44

PBL 7 8 10 9 — 34

Bismarck-Henning

Annie Nelson 1-3-5, Emily Meidel 13-5-31, Hunter Edwards 1-2-4, Lexi Hudson 0-0-0, Emma Clapp 1-0-2, Hailey Johnson 0-0-0, Sabrina Martinez 0-0-0, Sierra Bryant 1-0-2. Totals 17-10-44.

PBL (3-3)

Liberty Jamison 6-1-15, Mackenzie Bruns 1-1-3, Madi Peden 4-0-8, Ariana Gentzler 2-2-6, Baylee Cosgrove 0-0-0, Madison Grohler 0-0-0, Cassidi Nuckols 1-0-2. Totals 14-4-34.

3-pointers — PBL 2 (Jamison 2).